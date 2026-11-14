The San Jose Sharks were stuck at the airport.

Because of the FAA nationwide grounding of planes, the Sharks could not leave on their scheduled flight this afternoon for Utah.

Sharks Hockey Digest reported that the Sharks had to deplane.

The San Jose Sharks are just one of over 10,000 flights delayed nationally, according to ABC, as a product of a communications issue affecting air traffic control.

It looks like flights are starting to take off again, including the Sharks.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Help is on the way for Macklin Celebrini…it might just take longer than you like.

San Jose Sharks fans boo Erik Karlsson at SAP Center.

Ivar Stenberg hits post three times during loss to Pittsburgh Penguins.

Mike Grier is remaining patient amid Sharks’ early season woes.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Pierre LeBrun says the San Jose Sharks are still hot after Simon Edvinsson.

Kiefer Sherwood showed off colorful language when mic’d up against his former team.

7-foot-1 prospect Alexander Karmanov traded to the Windsor Spitfires.

OTHER SEA LIONS NEWS…

AROUND HOCKEY…

Philadelphia Flyers try to put recent Matvei Michkov rumors to bed.

Erik Johnson criticizes star players like Connor Hellebuyck for leaving after signing long-term extensions.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar both left Thursday’s game with injuries.

The NHL is still evaluating Houston versus Austin for their next expansion franchise.

“French Connection” line is working wonders for the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston Bruins trying to rebound after blowout loss to the Habs.

The IIHF is challenging the Court of Arbitration for Sport over its recent decision on Russian inclusion in upcoming events.

Florida Panthers score four unanswered goals to defeat Detroit Red Wings.

NHL and broadcast partners ESPN and TNT have “mutual interest” regarding an extension.

Goalies relate to Devin Cooley’s “flow state”.

Pittsburgh Penguins continue to shuffle lines as players return from injury.