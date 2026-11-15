San Jose has some solid options right now if you want to teach, tutor, or build new skills for a better career. Here are several local roles and training programs worth a look.

Employer: Year Up United

Year Up United Location: San Jose, CA (plus Bay Area internship sites)

(plus Bay Area internship sites) Type: VOLUNTEER training program with $525/week educational stipend during internship

VOLUNTEER training program with Why it’s interesting: One-year or less, intensive program for young adults that blends tech and professional skills with real internships at companies like Salesforce, Workday, and PayPal. 72% of grads are working or in school within 4 months, with an average starting salary of $55,000/year.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: San Jose, CA

Type: FULL-TIME training opportunity

FULL-TIME training opportunity Why it’s interesting: Entry-level banking and technical training for people who want to break into finance. You’ll build banking knowledge, get hands-on experience with financial institutions, and grow core finance and workplace skills.

Employer: Enlighten Preschool

Location: San Jose, CA (three sites: Clarinda Way, Giuffrida Ave, S. De Anza Blvd)

(three sites: Clarinda Way, Giuffrida Ave, S. De Anza Blvd) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, dental, paid time off, tuition discounts for staff children

Why it’s interesting: Play-based, Reggio Emilia–inspired program for ages 2–5 where you’ll co-learn with children and work on rich, project-based curriculum. Great fit if you have at least 12 ECE units and 1+ year with young kids.

Employer: Shukla's household

Shukla's household Location: Evergreen, San Jose, CA

Type: PART-TIME, in-person

PART-TIME, in-person Pay: $50.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: In-home tutoring and mentoring, mostly English Language Arts, ideal for a college student who wants flexible hours and strong hourly pay.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the details, and send a quick, clean application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.