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🛒 San Jose Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
San Jose retail is busy right now—big chains are hiring leaders and front-line staff. If you like fast-paced customer work, these are worth a look.
Merchandising Assistant Manager
Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
Location: 2151 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA 95125
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.50–$22.25/hour
Help run the store with a focus on merchandising and freight, while backing up the Store Manager on daily operations. This role is hands-on: stocking, planning displays, opening/closing, and keeping the store clean and safe.
Store Manager, South San Jose, CA
Employer: Starbucks
Location: South San Jose, CA
Type: Full-time (40+ hrs/week, variable schedule)
Pay: Base pay not listed
Lead a Starbucks store, coach a team, and create a welcoming spot for the neighborhood. This is a good fit if you have several years of retail or customer service management and want strong benefits and growth opportunities.
Area Supervisor
Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
Location: San Jose, CA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.95–$20.45/hour
Step into store leadership, overseeing a section of the store plus opening/closing and acting as Manager on Duty. You’ll supervise associates, keep the sales floor safe and organized, and support front-end, fitting rooms, and stockroom.
Retail Associate
Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
Location: San Jose, CA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.45–$18.95/hour
Front-line role helping customers, running the register, stocking, and keeping the store clean. Great if you want to build retail experience with a big, growing brand.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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