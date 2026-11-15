San Jose’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, from mission-driven nonprofits to big tech and AI cloud. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Macerich

Location: San Jose, CA (on-site, retail properties)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000 + ~10% bonus

Early-career marketing role supporting campaigns, events, and promotions at a major retail center. Part of a Manager-in-Training program designed to grow you into a Marketing Manager in 1–2 years, with strong benefits and in-person collaboration (plus Remote Fridays/Field Fridays).

Employer: ByteDance

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000–$360,000 base + bonus/RSUs eligible

Senior partnerships role owning North America and global payment partnerships for ByteDance/TikTok. Ideal if you have 5+ years in payments (card networks, fintech, banks, or marketplaces) and want to shape complex, global payment strategy and deals.

Employer: City Year Bay Area

Location: San Jose, CA (Bay Area focus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$140,000

Lead all marketing, communications, and brand strategy for City Year Bay Area, supporting fundraising, school partnerships, and community impact. Great fit for someone with 8+ years in marketing/communications and a passion for education equity and mission-driven work.

Employer: Canon U.S.A.

Location: San Jose / San Francisco Bay Area (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, enterprise sales

Salary: $60,000–$81,550 base + incentive comp

Own a greenfield list of Fortune 1000 and higher-ed accounts, selling Canon hardware, software, and workflow solutions. Designed for a true enterprise hunter with 5+ years of complex B2B sales who likes focused, account-based outreach and strong sales tech support.

Employer: Silicon Valley Business Journal

Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid ~3 days/week)

Type: Full-time, B2B media sales

Compensation: Total comp target $120,000–$140,000 (base + uncapped commission)

Sell advertising and sponsorships to top local business leaders and high-growth companies. Includes guaranteed commission for the first 3 months, strong benefits, and lots of networking at Business Journal events—great for relationship-driven sellers.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Jose, CA (travel 20–60%)

Type: Full-time, senior product/business development

Salary: $163,400–$322,100 + discretionary incentive

Lead ARR growth and commercial strategy for Deloitte’s IntelligentOps decision-intelligence product across supply chain and manufacturing. Best for someone with 10+ years in enterprise software / data / AI product selling who can own pricing, packaging, and complex deal shaping.

Employer: Lambda

Location: San Jose, CA (4 days/week in office; WFH Tuesday)

Type: Full-time, enterprise sales

Salary: $145,000–$215,000 base + cash & equity comp

Own named enterprise and AI-native accounts with large, multi-year GPU cloud needs. You’ll run full-cycle sales on multi-million-dollar AI infrastructure deals, working closely with solutions engineering and capacity teams—ideal if you know cloud/GPU economics cold.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Remote from San Jose, CA or other US hubs

Type: Full-time, senior MarTech leadership

Salary: $230,300–$291,900 base (US range) + bonus/equity eligible

Own Cisco’s enterprise MarTech strategy and architecture, building an integrated, AI-enabled marketing tech stack. Great for a leader with 15+ years in B2B marketing technology and experience driving large-scale transformations and executive alignment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and similar roles often sit in the same “Jobs” sidebar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.