San Jose’s tech scene is keeping finance busy – lots of growth, lots of numbers to wrangle. Here are a few strong roles if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: TikTok

TikTok Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,600 – $208,800/year (base, plus potential bonus and RSUs)

Lead U.S. indirect tax (sales & use) for a global tech giant, handling compliance, audits, and new product launches. Great fit if you have 5+ years of indirect tax experience and want to build scalable, tech-driven tax processes.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own FP&A, budgeting, accounting ops, and cash management for a growing SaaS business, working closely with the CEO. Ideal if you like being the key finance partner, building systems, and presenting to boards and investors.

Employer: Automation Anywhere

Location: Hybrid – San Jose, CA office preferred

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000/year (plus bonus, equity, and benefits)

Lead revenue accounting at a late-stage pre-IPO automation company, reporting to the Senior Director of Revenue. Great for a Big 4 CPA with strong ASC 606 experience who wants impact, hybrid work, and a high-growth environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.