San Jose’s tech scene is still buzzing, and AI is the star of the show. Here are several high‑impact IT roles, from entry‑level training to senior engineering and management.

Employer: Year Up United

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Volunteer / Training Program

Pay: Educational stipend ~$525/week during internship phase

Educational stipend during internship phase A one‑year (or less) intensive program for young adults without a bachelor’s degree, combining tech classes (app dev, data, IT support, security) with internships at top Bay Area companies and job placement support.

Employer: Lambda

Location: San Jose, CA (4 days/week in office; also SF or Bellevue options)

(4 days/week in office; also SF or Bellevue options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $230K – $340K

Own the systems that track Lambda’s physical data center hardware, building inventory, validation, and scanning tools in Python/Go, React, PostgreSQL, and Kubernetes for a fast‑growing AI cloud.

Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture

Location: San Jose, CA (mostly in‑person)

(mostly in‑person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,574 – $259,200

Help design and run TikTok’s backbone, cloud, and edge/CDN network, working on L7 load balancers, DNS, and traffic reliability at hyperscale with on‑call rotation.

Employer: ByteDance

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time (New Grad / Early Career)

Salary: $128,000 – $256,000

Design ML resource schedulers for GPUs/CPUs and storage across data centers, using Kubernetes and major ML frameworks to power large‑scale training and inference.

Employer: ByteDance

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time (New Grad / Early Career)

Salary: $128,000 – $256,000

Work on Volcano Ark’s large‑model inference systems, optimizing GPU‑based LLM performance, cost, and stability in huge heterogeneous clusters.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Jose, CA (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Lead a 4+ person team to redesign software/ALM and CI/CD lifecycles with AI‑enabled workflows for major clients; heavy focus on requirements, testing, and release governance.

Note: Recruiting for this role ends 2/14/2027.

Employer: Cisco

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (US): $167,700 – $245,200 (higher in some metros)

(higher in some metros) Lead high‑scale data ingestion and Elasticsearch search pipelines for Cisco’s internal AI platform, building RAG systems and AI agents on GCP and Kubernetes.

Employer: Lambda

Location: San Jose, CA (4 days/week in office; also SF or Bellevue options)

(4 days/week in office; also SF or Bellevue options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $297K – $440K

Manage the team behind Lambda Kubernetes Service, defining the roadmap for AI‑focused Kubernetes clusters, managed add‑ons, and GPU‑aware orchestration.

Employer: OKX

Location: San Jose, CA (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $178,888 – $268,333

Build ML and data infrastructure for risk and fraud systems, from Spark/Databricks pipelines to low‑latency model serving, with strong ownership of production systems.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in a focused resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.