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San Jose
💻 San Jose IT Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings
5 days ago
San Jose’s tech scene is still buzzing, and AI is the star of the show. Here are several high‑impact IT roles, from entry‑level training to senior engineering and management.
Software Development Career Training Opportunity
- Employer: Year Up United
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Volunteer / Training Program
- Pay: Educational stipend ~$525/week during internship phase
- A one‑year (or less) intensive program for young adults without a bachelor’s degree, combining tech classes (app dev, data, IT support, security) with internships at top Bay Area companies and job placement support.
Software Engineer - Data Center Tooling
- Employer: Lambda
- Location: San Jose, CA (4 days/week in office; also SF or Bellevue options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $230K – $340K
- Own the systems that track Lambda’s physical data center hardware, building inventory, validation, and scanning tools in Python/Go, React, PostgreSQL, and Kubernetes for a fast‑growing AI cloud.
Site Reliability Engineer, Network and Traffic – USDS
- Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture
- Location: San Jose, CA (mostly in‑person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $122,574 – $259,200
- Help design and run TikTok’s backbone, cloud, and edge/CDN network, working on L7 load balancers, DNS, and traffic reliability at hyperscale with on‑call rotation.
Machine Learning System Scheduling Engineer Graduate (2027 Start)
- Employer: ByteDance
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time (New Grad / Early Career)
- Salary: $128,000 – $256,000
- Design ML resource schedulers for GPUs/CPUs and storage across data centers, using Kubernetes and major ML frameworks to power large‑scale training and inference.
LLM Inference System Engineer Graduate (2027 Start)
- Employer: ByteDance
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time (New Grad / Early Career)
- Salary: $128,000 – $256,000
- Work on Volcano Ark’s large‑model inference systems, optimizing GPU‑based LLM performance, cost, and stability in huge heterogeneous clusters.
Supply Chain ALM Software Engineer Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Jose, CA (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
- Lead a 4+ person team to redesign software/ALM and CI/CD lifecycles with AI‑enabled workflows for major clients; heavy focus on requirements, testing, and release governance.
- Note: Recruiting for this role ends 2/14/2027.
Software Engineer NextGen AI Search
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (US): $167,700 – $245,200 (higher in some metros)
- Lead high‑scale data ingestion and Elasticsearch search pipelines for Cisco’s internal AI platform, building RAG systems and AI agents on GCP and Kubernetes.
Engineering Manager, Kubernetes Platform (LKS)
- Employer: Lambda
- Location: San Jose, CA (4 days/week in office; also SF or Bellevue options)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $297K – $440K
- Manage the team behind Lambda Kubernetes Service, defining the roadmap for AI‑focused Kubernetes clusters, managed add‑ons, and GPU‑aware orchestration.
Sr. Software Engineer, Machine Learning & Data Infrastructure
- Employer: OKX
- Location: San Jose, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $178,888 – $268,333
- Build ML and data infrastructure for risk and fraud systems, from Spark/Databricks pipelines to low‑latency model serving, with strong ownership of production systems.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in a focused resume while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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