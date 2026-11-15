San Jose’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to clinics to research sites. Here are several solid roles with clear pay info and good benefits.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time, Travel , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , day shift (7a–3p)

Full-time, , 13-week contract, , day shift (7a–3p) Pay: $2,858 per week (plus tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

(plus tax-free stipends for those who qualify) Why it’s worth a look: High weekly pay, day-one medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and lots of travel perks (lodging, meals, license help). Requires 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience.

Employer: White Blossom Care Center

Location: San Jose, CA 95128

Type: Full-time, benefitted, AM/PM/NOC, 4 on / 2 off rotation

Full-time, benefitted, AM/PM/NOC, Pay: $45.00 – $55.00 per hour DOE

Why it’s worth a look: Leadership RN role in a skilled nursing facility with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and an employee stock purchase plan. Great fit if you have SNF or charge nurse experience and want stable hours.

Employer: Therapy Partners Group (Silver Creek Physical Therapy)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $100,000 – $110,000 per year , depending on experience

, depending on experience Why it’s worth a look: Long-established outpatient ortho clinic (20+ years in the community) with a new grad success program, CEU reimbursement, 401(k) with match, relocation help, and growth paths. Ideal if you want a supportive outpatient setting.

Employer: Good Samaritan Hospital – San Jose

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $65.90 – $84.97 per hour (typical hire is below midpoint)

(typical hire is below midpoint) Why it’s worth a look: Senior microbiology CLS role at a major hospital with strong HCA benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 100% match on 3–9% of pay, tuition and loan assistance, and robust leave programs. Requires a CA CLS license and 3+ years CLS experience with 1+ year in micro.

Employer: Pacific Clinics

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Wednesday, 10am–8pm

Full-time, Pay: $91,586 – $112,639 per year , plus possible license (8%) and bilingual differentials

, plus possible and differentials Why it’s worth a look: Community-based crisis role working with high-risk clients, sometimes alongside law enforcement. Day-one benefits, 401(k) with match, and solid time-off plans. Good fit if you’re an experienced clinician who likes fast-paced field work and leading quality improvement.

Employer: Lumos Clinical Research Center

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: $39,009 – $100,000 per year , depending on experience

, depending on experience Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on clinical trials role with participant recruitment, data and regulatory work, and phlebotomy. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and strong growth potential in a research-focused, mission-driven setting. Prior CRC experience and phlebotomy skills are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.