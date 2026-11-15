San Jose’s chip and systems scene is buzzing right now—lots of AI, data center, and networking work happening here. If you’re in ASIC, RTL, or board design, this week’s roles are especially strong on comp and growth.

Employer: CyberCoders (semiconductor client)

CyberCoders (semiconductor client) Location: San Jose, CA (onsite; relocation to CO also offered)

(onsite; relocation to CO also offered) Type: Full-time

Comp: Senior up to $280K–$300K , Staff up to $400K , Principal up to $580K (base + bonus + stock)

Senior up to , Staff up to , Principal up to (base + bonus + stock) Work end-to-end RTL-to-tapeout on high-performance AI/data center silicon. Great fit if you own PnR, timing closure, EM/IR, and clock tree, and want big upside in bonus and equity.

Employer: CyberCoders (semiconductor client)

CyberCoders (semiconductor client) Location: San Jose, CA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Comp: $400K–$750K total package (base + bonus + RSUs)

(base + bonus + RSUs) Lead PCIe switch architecture for next-gen AI and cloud data centers. High-visibility role shaping product roadmaps and PCIe standards; ideal for 12+ years in PCIe/system architecture.

Employer: Samsung Semiconductor

Location: San Jose, CA (onsite, HQ)

(onsite, HQ) Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $138,000–$206,000

Design high-performance PLLs and clocking for RF, SerDes, and high-speed I/O in advanced CMOS (5–28nm). Strong match if you live in Spectre/SpectreRF, Matlab/Simulink, and deep PLL theory.

Employer: Samsung Semiconductor – AGI Computing Lab

Location: San Jose, CA (daily onsite)

(daily onsite) Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $138,000–$206,000

Build RTL for memory-centric computing IP targeting future AI/ML workloads. Good for folks with 5+ years front-end design, memory controllers/NOC/interconnect, and interest in AGI-scale systems.

Employer: Broadcom – ASIC Products Division

Location: San Jose, CA (onsite only)

(onsite only) Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $143,800–$230,000

Own chip-level physical verification (DRC/LVS/ERC/PERC) on advanced 3nm/2nm ASICs and 2.5D/3D chiplets. Great if you’re deep in Calibre/ICV/Pegasus and like being the signoff authority.

Employer: Broadcom – ASIC Products Division

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $143,800–$230,000

Senior SoC/IP DV role using SystemVerilog + UVM, with heavy ownership of environments, coverage, and debug. Best for 12+ years in DV and comfort with complex subsystems (CPU/DDR/bus/network).

Employer: Cisco – Silicon One

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Starting Salary Range: $167,700–$245,200 (US range; plus bonus, equity)

(US range; plus bonus, equity) Take front-end ownership of ASIC subsystems for high-performance networking silicon. Strong fit if you’ve taken multiple chips from spec/µarch through RTL to tapeout and like cross-team leadership.

Employer: Supermicro

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $91,000–$105,000

Great early-career role designing DC-DC power delivery for server boards—schematic, layout review, and lab bring-up. Ideal for new grads wanting hands-on SMPS and server hardware experience.

Employer: Cisco

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Starting Salary Range: $138,100–$196,500

Senior PCB/ECAD role using Cadence Allegro on complex, high-speed boards for routing products. Good if you have 10+ years in PCB design, SI/MCAD/MFG collaboration, and advanced stackups.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have nearby roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.