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San Jose
🏗️ San Jose Engineering Roles With Multiple $200K–$750K+ Offers
4 days ago
San Jose’s chip and systems scene is buzzing right now—lots of AI, data center, and networking work happening here. If you’re in ASIC, RTL, or board design, this week’s roles are especially strong on comp and growth.
Physical Design Engineer (Senior/Staff/Principal, up to ~$580K TC)
- Employer: CyberCoders (semiconductor client)
- Location: San Jose, CA (onsite; relocation to CO also offered)
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Senior up to $280K–$300K, Staff up to $400K, Principal up to $580K (base + bonus + stock)
- Work end-to-end RTL-to-tapeout on high-performance AI/data center silicon. Great fit if you own PnR, timing closure, EM/IR, and clock tree, and want big upside in bonus and equity.
Principal PCIe Switch Architect ($400K–$750K TC)
- Employer: CyberCoders (semiconductor client)
- Location: San Jose, CA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: $400K–$750K total package (base + bonus + RSUs)
- Lead PCIe switch architecture for next-gen AI and cloud data centers. High-visibility role shaping product roadmaps and PCIe standards; ideal for 12+ years in PCIe/system architecture.
Senior Engineer, PLL Design
- Employer: Samsung Semiconductor
- Location: San Jose, CA (onsite, HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $138,000–$206,000
- Design high-performance PLLs and clocking for RF, SerDes, and high-speed I/O in advanced CMOS (5–28nm). Strong match if you live in Spectre/SpectreRF, Matlab/Simulink, and deep PLL theory.
Senior RTL Engineer, Memory Centric Computing
- Employer: Samsung Semiconductor – AGI Computing Lab
- Location: San Jose, CA (daily onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $138,000–$206,000
- Build RTL for memory-centric computing IP targeting future AI/ML workloads. Good for folks with 5+ years front-end design, memory controllers/NOC/interconnect, and interest in AGI-scale systems.
Principal Physical Verification Engineer
- Employer: Broadcom – ASIC Products Division
- Location: San Jose, CA (onsite only)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $143,800–$230,000
- Own chip-level physical verification (DRC/LVS/ERC/PERC) on advanced 3nm/2nm ASICs and 2.5D/3D chiplets. Great if you’re deep in Calibre/ICV/Pegasus and like being the signoff authority.
Design Verification Engineer
- Employer: Broadcom – ASIC Products Division
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Base Pay Range: $143,800–$230,000
- Senior SoC/IP DV role using SystemVerilog + UVM, with heavy ownership of environments, coverage, and debug. Best for 12+ years in DV and comfort with complex subsystems (CPU/DDR/bus/network).
ASIC Engineer
- Employer: Cisco – Silicon One
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Salary Range: $167,700–$245,200 (US range; plus bonus, equity)
- Take front-end ownership of ASIC subsystems for high-performance networking silicon. Strong fit if you’ve taken multiple chips from spec/µarch through RTL to tapeout and like cross-team leadership.
Hardware Design Engineer (Entry-Level Power DC-DC)
- Employer: Supermicro
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $91,000–$105,000
- Great early-career role designing DC-DC power delivery for server boards—schematic, layout review, and lab bring-up. Ideal for new grads wanting hands-on SMPS and server hardware experience.
Hardware (ECAD) Engineer – PCB Design
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Starting Salary Range: $138,100–$196,500
- Senior PCB/ECAD role using Cadence Allegro on complex, high-speed boards for routing products. Good if you have 10+ years in PCB design, SI/MCAD/MFG collaboration, and advanced stackups.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have nearby roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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