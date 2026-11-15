San Jose’s food scene is busy and hiring. Lots of spots are looking for friendly people who like fast-paced work and flexible hours.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.20 – $25.90/hour

Help customers with fresh, healthy deli items, prep “fresh and easy” meals, and keep the deli clean and stocked. Good fit if you like food, customer service, and want solid benefits plus store discounts.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33 – $36/hour + bonus opportunities

Run a single restaurant, lead the team, and drive results while getting 12+ weeks of paid leadership training. Comes with free meals on shift, benefits, 401(k) match, and a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Caffe Bene

Location: San Jose, CA (181 E Tasman Dr #80)

Type: Part-time / flexible (listed as “Other”)

Pay: $18.50 – $22.00/hour (about $21+/hour with tips)

Make espresso drinks, simple food, and keep the café tidy while enjoying a free drink and food item every shift. Great if you love coffee and want flexible hours with paid training.

Employer: Angry Chickz

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Not listed (restaurant crew role; in-person)

Pay: Not listed

Work the line (fry, prep, expo, etc.), follow recipes, and keep a clean, safe kitchen in a fast-paced hot chicken spot. Best for experienced cooks who can handle busy shifts, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Vitality Bowls Brokaw

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $20/hour + at least ~$2/hour in tips

Make acai bowls and smoothies, greet guests, and keep the shop clean in a health-focused concept. Flexible scheduling and a supportive team make this good for students or anyone needing part-time hours.

Employer: Cafe con Leche

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Part-time (about 24 hours/week)

Pay: From $18.45/hour

Take orders, run the register, and prepare drinks and food while keeping the café clean and welcoming. Nice match if you’ve done customer service or cashier work and want steady part-time hours.

Employer: Not listed (local restaurant)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20 – $25/hour (negotiable, based on experience)

Perfect if you want a focused side gig: must be free Thursdays 10:30 AM–3 PM, with optional extra shifts. Sushi experience helps, but they’ll train the right person and offer paid training and flexible scheduling.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good shifts go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.