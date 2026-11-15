San Jose neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week — from furniture and baby gear to snacks and hobby projects. Take a look and see if something fits your home or a friend’s.

Item: Avocado queen size bed frame, rustic wood style

Condition: Frame is disassembled; easy to reassemble, no tools needed. Poster also has a queen Avocado mattress available if you want it too.

Location: San Jose, near Santana Row

Source: trashnothing.com

Fair Chance Policy: the poster will wait before choosing someone, so more people can reply.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Large uncut pumpkin

Use: Practice jack-o’-lanterns, fall decor, or harvest the seeds.

Location: San Jose, near Mitty High / Lawrence Expy & I-280 area

Source: trashnothing.com

Poster is flexible on pickup time, just ask and commit.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Leesa full-size mattress from West Elm Kids

Condition: About 1.5 years of use, 7-inch height. Triple covered with waterproof, cat-proof blankets. Home has 2 cats, but they did not lie directly on the mattress.

Location: San Jose, near Santana Row

Source: trashnothing.com

Fair Chance Policy: the poster will wait before choosing a recipient.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: FD130 and FD25 credit card terminals

Condition: Obsolete and unsupported — best for taking apart or electronics projects.

Location: West San Jose near Cupertino

Pickup: Porch pickup

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Two Sphero robots

Condition: Both have bad or very weak batteries. Good for a repair project; there are YouTube videos showing how to replace the batteries.

Location: West San Jose near Cupertino

Pickup: Porch pickup

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Bag of Fitbit Versa parts

Includes two watch bodies, bands, and chargers. Batteries are weak. Great for parts or a repair project.

Location: West San Jose near Cupertino

Pickup: Porch pickup

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: OXO cold brew coffee kit

Condition: In good condition. Great for making smooth cold brew at home.

Location: Plata Arroyo, San Jose, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Energy-saving, linkable LED lights for under kitchen cabinets or other accent lighting

Includes: Two packs of LED lights plus 2 AC timers for outdoor lighting.

Location: Noble, San Jose, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Brown gravy mix packets

Brands & details: McCormick (including 30% less sodium and original) and Great Value. Each shown packet is 0.87 oz (24 g).

Location: Moreland West, San Jose, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Five cans of Pringles Original potato crisps

Size: Each can is 7.2 oz.

Location: Moreland West, San Jose, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Adjustable portable basketball hoop with sturdy base

Condition: Already disassembled for easier transport.

Timing: Free if you pick it up today (11/14) or tomorrow (11/15), per poster.

Location: Miller, San Jose, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Message the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Boppy nursing/support pillow with zipper cover

Condition: Excellent condition; cover unzips for easy washing.

Location: South San Jose, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Fair Chance Policy: the poster will wait before choosing someone.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Glass aquarium / tank

Approx. size: 12 x 15 x 24 inches

Use: Previously used for mice; could also work for fish, reptiles, amphibians, or crustaceans. Comes clean and ready to use with a wire mesh lid.

Location: Lynhaven, San Jose, CA, porch pickup near Williams & Winchester

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Ultrasonic humidifier

Condition: Very good condition, clean.

Location: Almaden, San Jose, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Poster is flexible on pickup time ("any time").

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in San Jose tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.