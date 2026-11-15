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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Jose Right Now
San Jose neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week — from furniture and baby gear to snacks and hobby projects. Take a look and see if something fits your home or a friend’s.
Avocado Queen Bed Frame (Near Santana Row)
Item: Avocado queen size bed frame, rustic wood style
Condition: Frame is disassembled; easy to reassemble, no tools needed. Poster also has a queen Avocado mattress available if you want it too.
Location: San Jose, near Santana Row
Source: trashnothing.com
Fair Chance Policy: the poster will wait before choosing someone, so more people can reply.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Big Uncut Pumpkin (Mitty High Area)
Item: Large uncut pumpkin
Use: Practice jack-o’-lanterns, fall decor, or harvest the seeds.
Location: San Jose, near Mitty High / Lawrence Expy & I-280 area
Source: trashnothing.com
Poster is flexible on pickup time, just ask and commit.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Leesa Full-Size Mattress (Near Santana Row)
Item: Leesa full-size mattress from West Elm Kids
Condition: About 1.5 years of use, 7-inch height. Triple covered with waterproof, cat-proof blankets. Home has 2 cats, but they did not lie directly on the mattress.
Location: San Jose, near Santana Row
Source: trashnothing.com
Fair Chance Policy: the poster will wait before choosing a recipient.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
FD130 and FD25 Credit Terminals (West San Jose)
Item: FD130 and FD25 credit card terminals
Condition: Obsolete and unsupported — best for taking apart or electronics projects.
Location: West San Jose near Cupertino
Pickup: Porch pickup
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Sphero Robots with Bad Batteries (West San Jose)
Item: Two Sphero robots
Condition: Both have bad or very weak batteries. Good for a repair project; there are YouTube videos showing how to replace the batteries.
Location: West San Jose near Cupertino
Pickup: Porch pickup
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Fitbit Versa Parts – Weak Batteries (West San Jose)
Item: Bag of Fitbit Versa parts
Includes two watch bodies, bands, and chargers. Batteries are weak. Great for parts or a repair project.
Location: West San Jose near Cupertino
Pickup: Porch pickup
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
OXO Cold Brew Coffee Kit (Plata Arroyo)
Item: OXO cold brew coffee kit
Condition: In good condition. Great for making smooth cold brew at home.
Location: Plata Arroyo, San Jose, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Under Cabinet LED Accent Lights (Noble)
Item: Energy-saving, linkable LED lights for under kitchen cabinets or other accent lighting
Includes: Two packs of LED lights plus 2 AC timers for outdoor lighting.
Location: Noble, San Jose, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Brown Gravy Mix Packets (Moreland West)
Item: Brown gravy mix packets
Brands & details: McCormick (including 30% less sodium and original) and Great Value. Each shown packet is 0.87 oz (24 g).
Location: Moreland West, San Jose, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free 5 Cans of Pringles Original (Moreland West)
Item: Five cans of Pringles Original potato crisps
Size: Each can is 7.2 oz.
Location: Moreland West, San Jose, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Portable Basketball Hoop (Miller)
Item: Adjustable portable basketball hoop with sturdy base
Condition: Already disassembled for easier transport.
Timing: Free if you pick it up today (11/14) or tomorrow (11/15), per poster.
Location: Miller, San Jose, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Message the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Boppy Pillow for Baby (South San Jose)
Item: Boppy nursing/support pillow with zipper cover
Condition: Excellent condition; cover unzips for easy washing.
Location: South San Jose, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Fair Chance Policy: the poster will wait before choosing someone.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Aquarium 12x15x24 Inch (Lynhaven)
Item: Glass aquarium / tank
Approx. size: 12 x 15 x 24 inches
Use: Previously used for mice; could also work for fish, reptiles, amphibians, or crustaceans. Comes clean and ready to use with a wire mesh lid.
Location: Lynhaven, San Jose, CA, porch pickup near Williams & Winchester
Source: nextdoor.com
Ultrasonic Humidifier (Almaden)
Item: Ultrasonic humidifier
Condition: Very good condition, clean.
Location: Almaden, San Jose, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Poster is flexible on pickup time ("any time").
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in San Jose tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.