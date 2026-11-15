San Jose has many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are some of the wonderful felines you can meet right now.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Mini Cat Town

Good with: Cats, dogs, and children

Roulette is a young brown tabby girl who’s already used to sharing space with other pets and kids, making her a great fit for many homes.

👉 Meet Roulette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Mini Cat Town

Nut is a fluffy brown tabby kitten with a long, soft coat. He’s still very young and ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Nut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Mini Cat Town

Good with: Cats, dogs, and children

Baccarat is a friendly brown tabby boy who does well with other pets and kids, so he could be a nice match for a busy household.

👉 Meet Baccarat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Mini Cat Town

Camel is a petite gray/blue kitten looking for a safe place to grow, play, and nap in sunny windows.

👉 Meet Camel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

Rowan is a senior boy who came to the shelter after being treated at an ER clinic for fractures in his left front leg. He’s in a splint and will need it for several more weeks while he heals. He has had dental work and extractions, and the shelter notes some ongoing dental issues, but he arrived in good body condition and is getting care. Rowan is looking for a calm, patient home that can continue his recovery and give him the comfort he deserves.

👉 Meet ROWAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

Ernie is a sleek black medium-haired kitten, full of that classic kitten energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet ERNIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

Blake is a young brown-toned shorthair girl looking for a family to guide her through kittenhood and beyond.

👉 Meet BLAKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or dilute calico

Calico or dilute calico Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

Himilya is a colorful calico kitten with a bright patchwork coat and a fresh start ahead of her.

👉 Meet HIMILYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

Good with: Adult cats, kittens, and kids (per foster note)

Stampy’s foster says he’s a very chill kitten who also loves to play. He enjoys suckling on blankets to calm himself and is crazy for food. He got along well with adult cats and his kitten siblings, and he’s also good with children. If you want an easygoing guy with fun zoomie moments, Stampy could be your match.

👉 Meet STAMPY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

Puff is a medium-haired brown kitten. Her listing notes that she had diarrhea under anesthesia and tested positive on a parvo snap test, and that treatment was started. She may need extra medical support, so she’s best for an adopter ready to work closely with a vet and the shelter.

👉 Meet PUFF and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

Milo is a gray/blue shorthair boy, still a baby and ready to bond with his new people.

👉 Meet MILO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

Akilla is a brown-toned shorthair kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter and start life in a real home.

👉 Meet AKILLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

Mator is a sleek black shorthair kitten, young and ready to learn all about home life.

👉 Meet MATOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Jose, CA)

This little white tabby girl showed up at a home and stayed for about two months. Her finder had her spayed and vaccinated, but their landlord does not allow pets. She is described as very cute, well-behaved, and loves to be petted. She’s been living outdoors and needs an indoor home, especially with cold and rainy weather.

👉 Meet this kitty and contact the private owner on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Jose, CA, please consider visiting Mini Cat Town, the San Jose Animal Care Center, or contacting the private owner to learn more about these cats. Sharing their listings with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.