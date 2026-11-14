📅 Teen 3D Printing Class at Almaden Library

Curious about 3D printing? The Almaden Branch Library is hosting an intro class just for teens.

In this hands-on session, you’ll:

Create a simple 3D model

Run it through a 3D slicer program

program Watch the 3D printer make your design in real time

Who: All teens are welcome

When: November 14, 2026 (during library open hours 10:00am–6:00pm)

Where: Almaden Branch Library, San José Public Library

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Almaden Library and the San José Public Library Foundation’s Pat Dando Endowment.

For ADA accommodations, call 408-808-2355 or email Accessibility@sjlibrary.org at least one week before the event.