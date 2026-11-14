📅 Athena Project enrichment program for kids (registration closed)

The Athena Project is an interactive learning program for students in grades 2–5 (ages 7–11). It blends classical education with fun, hands-on activities in math, language arts, history, science, and literature.

Kids take part in games, crafts, experiments, storytelling, role-play, and group projects to build critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and communication skills in a supportive setting.

This listing is for a session on November 14, 2026, at a San José Public Library location that is open 10:00am–6:00pm that day. Registration for this session is closed.