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📢 Athena Project enrichment for grades 2–5 (registration closed)
📅 Athena Project enrichment program for kids (registration closed)
The Athena Project is an interactive learning program for students in grades 2–5 (ages 7–11). It blends classical education with fun, hands-on activities in math, language arts, history, science, and literature.
Kids take part in games, crafts, experiments, storytelling, role-play, and group projects to build critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and communication skills in a supportive setting.
This listing is for a session on November 14, 2026, at a San José Public Library location that is open 10:00am–6:00pm that day. Registration for this session is closed.
More Info: Athena Project | San José Public Library | BiblioC...
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