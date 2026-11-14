San Jose’s logistics scene is busy right now, from big tech data centers to hands-on warehouse work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: ByteDance

ByteDance Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,600 – $208,800/year (base range listed)

Lead end-to-end data center supply chain processes for a global tech company (TikTok’s parent). You’ll standardize workflows, work with cross‑functional teams worldwide, track performance, and travel internationally a few times a year.

Employer: ByteDance (TikTok Infrastructure)

ByteDance (TikTok Infrastructure) Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000 – $360,000/year (base range listed)

High-impact role driving data center site selection and deals across the US and LATAM. You’ll handle market research, major infrastructure negotiations, and energy cost analysis; Portuguese fluency is required to work with Brazil-based partners.

Employer: Floor & Decor

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time and Part-time positions available

Full-time and Part-time positions available Pay Range: $18.70 – $26.50/hour

Hands-on warehouse role unloading trucks, checking inventory, and staging product during overnight shifts. Good fit if you like physical work, want steady hours, and are looking for benefits like 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid time off.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many teams are hiring for similar roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.