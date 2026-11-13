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San Jose
San José proposes 100% renewable power for data centers
11 days ago
The City of San José has proposed new standards that would require data centers to use 100% renewable power, such as solar and wind energy. These standards are based on feedback from surveys, social media, and community meetings where residents called for clean energy for data centers. Learn more and read all the proposed standards: https://t.co/CTunc9pWft.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San José
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.