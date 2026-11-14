San Jose has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and come with steady hours and real benefits.

Employer: Abode Services

Abode Services Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite (Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.)

(Mon–Fri, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.) Pay: $28.85 – $31.74/hour DOE

Work directly with people experiencing homelessness to help them find and keep stable housing. You’ll build housing plans, connect folks to benefits and services, and work with landlords and partner agencies. Strong benefits package, 100% medical/dental/vision options, 19 days PTO, 12 holidays, and a 403(b) with employer match.

Employer: Jay Nolan Community Services

Jay Nolan Community Services Location: Campbell, CA (near San Jose)

(near San Jose) Type: Part-time (Sun, Mon, Wed – 2 p.m.–10 p.m.)

(Sun, Mon, Wed – 2 p.m.–10 p.m.) Pay: $20.25 – $23.00/hour

Support adults with autism and developmental disabilities to live independently in their own homes. You’ll help with daily routines, community outings, and goals like classes, hobbies, and work. Comes with health, dental, life insurance, retirement match, tuition reimbursement, childcare assistance, and paid CPR/First Aid training.

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Telecare Corporation Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time, weekdays (Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.) Pay: Expected $23.00 – $25.76/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Use your own lived experience with the behavioral health system to support adults with serious mental illness in Santa Clara County’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment program. You’ll lead recovery-focused conversations, help de-escalate crises, and keep services person-centered. Includes PTO (16.7 days first year), 9 paid holidays, medical/vision/dental, 401(k), Employee Stock Ownership Plan, and training/CEU support.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.