San Jose’s trades scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are a few solid options if you like building, fixing, and working with real tools.

Employer: Rosendin

Rosendin Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Internship (listed as VOLUNTEER, but paid 12‑week summer program)

Internship (listed as VOLUNTEER, but 12‑week summer program) Pay: $25–$28/hour

Hands‑on intro to the electrical construction world. You’ll help with estimating, read drawings, work with real project data, and get mentorship from industry pros—great for students in Construction Management or related majors graduating Dec 2027 or later.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Residential and light commercial service plumbing with a big focus on safety and customer service. You’ll diagnose and repair systems, handle installs and maintenance, and build long‑term customer relationships—good fit if you already have solid hands‑on plumbing experience.

Employer: 1-Hour Drain

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Field role doing diagnostics, repairs, installs, and preventative maintenance on plumbing systems. They want 3+ years of experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort using apps/tablets for job notes and timekeeping. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, and a financial wellness program.

Employer: Air Sharks Heating & Air Conditioning

Location: Bay Area (San Jose area), CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $21–$27/hour + performance bonuses

Specialize in residential tank and tankless water heaters—installing, replacing, and servicing units. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and steady full-time hours. Good for someone with water heater, plumbing, or HVAC experience who likes detailed, code-compliant work and customer interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has related openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.