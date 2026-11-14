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🚌 San Jose transportation jobs with multiple local openings
San Jose is busy and growing, which means lots of driving and delivery work around town. Here are a few solid options if you like being on the road and meeting people.
Delivery Specialist - Hub Union GBA
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.60 – $24.60 per hour (plus possible bonuses/premiums)
Drive a company vehicle to deliver auto parts between stores and the distribution center on a set route. Comes with benefits, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and career growth in a large, stable company. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.
Pizza Delivery Driver
- Employer: United food (Pizza Guys)
- Location: San Jose, CA 95133
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $20.00 per hour, can be up to about $22.00/hour with tips and mileage
Deliver pizzas around the neighborhood, help take phone orders, and do light prep in the store. This role offers a flexible schedule, tip income, and a chance to move up—many franchise owners started as drivers.
Cargo Van Driver
- Employer: ECO Compliance / Medical Environmental Technologies
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour
Pick up plastic containers from medical facilities in a cargo van or box truck. Good fit if you’re reliable, organized, and like working independently. Includes paid training and steady daytime hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and routes can often be flexible once you talk to the manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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