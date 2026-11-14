San Jose is busy and growing, which means lots of driving and delivery work around town. Here are a few solid options if you like being on the road and meeting people.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.60 – $24.60 per hour (plus possible bonuses/premiums)

Drive a company vehicle to deliver auto parts between stores and the distribution center on a set route. Comes with benefits, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and career growth in a large, stable company. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: United food (Pizza Guys)

United food (Pizza Guys) Location: San Jose, CA 95133

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $20.00 per hour, can be up to about $22.00/hour with tips and mileage

Deliver pizzas around the neighborhood, help take phone orders, and do light prep in the store. This role offers a flexible schedule, tip income, and a chance to move up—many franchise owners started as drivers.

Employer: ECO Compliance / Medical Environmental Technologies

ECO Compliance / Medical Environmental Technologies Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

Pick up plastic containers from medical facilities in a cargo van or box truck. Good fit if you’re reliable, organized, and like working independently. Includes paid training and steady daytime hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and routes can often be flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.