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San Jose
📣 San Jose Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
13 days ago
San Jose’s tech and startup scene is buzzing, and sales + marketing pros are in demand. Here are several strong roles, from entry-level door-to-door to VP and head-of-marketing spots.
Sr. Enterprise Account Executive – Enterprise Software
- Employer: Neo4j
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: $270,000–$320,000 OTE + stock options, benefits
You’ll own a strategic territory, run complex enterprise sales cycles, and work closely with pre-sales, marketing, and cloud partners (AWS, Google, Azure). Ideal if you have 7+ years in enterprise software sales and love landing new logos and expanding big accounts.
Door to Door Salesperson – Local Field Sales
- Employer: Anything is Possible
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Not listed
Face-to-face sales in your local area with no travel beyond your territory. Good fit if you’re 18+, have strong people skills, and want to break into sales with coaching and clear goals.
Account Manager – Test & Electronics Distribution
- Employer: TestEquity LLC
- Location: San Jose, CA (field-based in region)
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Not listed
You’ll grow a territory by developing new business and expanding existing accounts, with lots of customer visits and solution selling. Great if you have 2+ years industrial/electronics sales, are comfortable traveling to client sites, and like owning a sales funnel.
Global Marketing Lead / Head of Marketing – Physical AI
- Employer: Ropedia
- Location: US-based (San Jose listing), remote with global team
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Not listed
Lead US brand, product narrative, and GTM for a Physical AI data company working with robotics and world models. Best for someone with 3–5+ years B2B AI/SaaS marketing, who can own content, launches, and growth end-to-end and is comfortable working across time zones.
Sales Executive, Vice President – Tax Services
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: $144,300–$296,100 base (range estimate)
Senior business development role selling Deloitte’s full tax services to CXOs and VPs of Tax. You’ll build C‑suite relationships, shape sales strategy, and guide pursuits; ideal if you have 10+ years BD, strong professional services experience, and are comfortable in a matrixed firm.
Community & Events – Experiential Marketing
- Employer: Etched
- Location: San Jose, CA (fully in-person, Santana Row)
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: $175,000–$275,000 base + strong benefits
Own Etched’s physical brand presence: conferences, product launch keynotes, recruiting events, investor experiences, and internal offsites. Great if you have events/experiential marketing experience, a polished portfolio, and want high-impact work at a frontier AI hardware startup.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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