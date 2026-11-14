San Jose’s tech and startup scene is buzzing, and sales + marketing pros are in demand. Here are several strong roles, from entry-level door-to-door to VP and head-of-marketing spots.

Employer: Neo4j

Neo4j Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: $270,000–$320,000 OTE + stock options, benefits

You’ll own a strategic territory, run complex enterprise sales cycles, and work closely with pre-sales, marketing, and cloud partners (AWS, Google, Azure). Ideal if you have 7+ years in enterprise software sales and love landing new logos and expanding big accounts.

Employer: Anything is Possible

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Comp: Not listed

Face-to-face sales in your local area with no travel beyond your territory. Good fit if you’re 18+, have strong people skills, and want to break into sales with coaching and clear goals.

Employer: TestEquity LLC

Location: San Jose, CA (field-based in region)

Type: Full-time

Comp: Not listed

You’ll grow a territory by developing new business and expanding existing accounts, with lots of customer visits and solution selling. Great if you have 2+ years industrial/electronics sales, are comfortable traveling to client sites, and like owning a sales funnel.

Employer: Ropedia

Location: US-based (San Jose listing), remote with global team

Type: Full-time

Comp: Not listed

Lead US brand, product narrative, and GTM for a Physical AI data company working with robotics and world models. Best for someone with 3–5+ years B2B AI/SaaS marketing, who can own content, launches, and growth end-to-end and is comfortable working across time zones.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $144,300–$296,100 base (range estimate)

Senior business development role selling Deloitte’s full tax services to CXOs and VPs of Tax. You’ll build C‑suite relationships, shape sales strategy, and guide pursuits; ideal if you have 10+ years BD, strong professional services experience, and are comfortable in a matrixed firm.

Employer: Etched

Location: San Jose, CA (fully in-person, Santana Row)

Type: Full-time

Comp: $175,000–$275,000 base + strong benefits

Own Etched’s physical brand presence: conferences, product launch keynotes, recruiting events, investor experiences, and internal offsites. Great if you have events/experiential marketing experience, a polished portfolio, and want high-impact work at a frontier AI hardware startup.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.