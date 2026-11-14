San Jose has a steady need for trained security pros, and GardaWorld is hiring across several sites. If you’ve got a guard card and like staying alert on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun 3:00pm–11:00pm, Mon–Tue 11:00pm–7:00am

Patrol a museum and other sensitive areas, watching for suspicious activity, checking alarms and cameras, and working with law enforcement when needed. Good fit if you have 1+ year security experience, a BSIS Guard Card + 32-hr training, and can stay on your feet all shift.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services US

GardaWorld Security Services US Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.58/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 2:00pm–10:00pm

Front desk, concierge-style role with a big focus on customer service—greeting visitors, checking IDs, managing access, and handling calls. You’ll need a BSIS Guard Card + 32-hr training and at least 1 year of receptionist or executive assistant experience.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services US

GardaWorld Security Services US Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $26/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun 4:00pm–12:00am

Weekend patrol role with both driving and walking, plus access control and incident response. Requires BSIS Guard Card + 32-hr training, 1+ year corporate security experience, age 21+, and an active driver’s license.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—GardaWorld often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.