undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚔 San Jose public safety jobs with multiple GardaWorld openings
San Jose has a steady need for trained security pros, and GardaWorld is hiring across several sites. If you’ve got a guard card and like staying alert on the job, these are worth a look.
Security Guard - Museum Patrol
- Employer: GardaWorld
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24/hour
- Schedule: Sat–Sun 3:00pm–11:00pm, Mon–Tue 11:00pm–7:00am
Patrol a museum and other sensitive areas, watching for suspicious activity, checking alarms and cameras, and working with law enforcement when needed. Good fit if you have 1+ year security experience, a BSIS Guard Card + 32-hr training, and can stay on your feet all shift.
Front Desk Security Officer
- Employer: GardaWorld Security Services US
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.58/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 2:00pm–10:00pm
Front desk, concierge-style role with a big focus on customer service—greeting visitors, checking IDs, managing access, and handling calls. You’ll need a BSIS Guard Card + 32-hr training and at least 1 year of receptionist or executive assistant experience.
Security Patrol Guard - Part Time
- Employer: GardaWorld Security Services US
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $26/hour
- Schedule: Sat–Sun 4:00pm–12:00am
Weekend patrol role with both driving and walking, plus access control and incident response. Requires BSIS Guard Card + 32-hr training, 1+ year corporate security experience, age 21+, and an active driver’s license.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—GardaWorld often has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.