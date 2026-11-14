San Jose’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in electronics and precision parts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $45,760 – $49,920/year ($22 – $24/hr)

Work in a cleanroom building parts for high-end tech like medical devices and AI hardware. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, okay with a bunny suit, and want a stable role with room to grow.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $38,376 – $42,000/year

Hands-on assembly work in a high-volume environment, following clear instructions and diagrams. Good for someone with 1–2 years assembly experience who’s open to overtime and weekend shifts.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: $41,600 – $43,680/year

Run develop/etch/strip lines and other automated equipment for PCB production. Entry-level friendly (0–1 year PCB experience preferred) if you can stand most of the shift and work safely around chemicals.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: $43,680 – $49,753.60/year

Screen legends and inks on printed circuit boards and help run an inkjet machine. Ideal if you have 1–2 years PCB screening experience, can lift 35 lbs, and don’t mind some overtime.

Employer: Lumentum

Lumentum Location: San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA Type: Full-time, compressed A shift (Sun–Tue + alternating Wed, 6:00am–6:00pm )

Full-time, compressed A shift (Sun–Tue + alternating Wed, ) Pay range: $21.65 – $31.95/hr

Cleanroom production role with a 3–4 day workweek and overtime potential. Good match if you have cleanroom or similar manufacturing experience, strong English skills, and can work on your feet in full PPE.

Employer: Epoch Technologies Inc.

Location: San Jose, CA (in-person)

San Jose, CA (in-person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $23 – $35/hr

Inspect PCB assemblies and components, handle first article inspections, and support ISO 9001 and IPC-610 quality work. Best for someone with 3+ years electronics/PCB quality experience and comfort with audits and root-cause analysis.

Employer: McNeal Enterprises Inc.

Location: San Jose, CA (in-person)

San Jose, CA (in-person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25 – $35/hr

Shifts: 6:00am–2:30pm or 1:00pm–9:30pm

Set up and run Fadal CNC mills making parts for semiconductor and medical devices. Great for experienced machinists (5+ years) who can read blueprints, hold tight tolerances, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.