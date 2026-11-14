San Jose’s legal market is hot right now, especially for litigators and in-house counsel. If you’ve got California bar admission or contracts experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a full-service firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a full-service firm) Location: San Jose, CA (fully remote, CA-based)

(fully remote, CA-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $200,000 base DOE + bonus, medical, dental, 401(k)

Employment defense associate role (2–5 years) handling CA employment litigation from start to finish. Lots of direct client contact, early responsibility, and a true partnership track with reasonable billables (~1,800 hours).

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Location: San Jose, CA (on-site hybrid)

(on-site hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $199,000 – $240,000 base + comprehensive benefits

Lead a contracts team for a major aerospace player, overseeing proposals, negotiations, and complex commercial/government contracts. Role is senior and strategic, requires 7+ years contracts experience, U.S. citizenship, and ability to obtain a security clearance.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a full-service firm)

(recruiting for a full-service firm) Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $265,000 – $350,000 per year

Partner-level role at a top-ranked Northern California firm with a sophisticated employment litigation practice. Handle FEHA/Title VII, class and PAGA actions, wage & hour, and more; 8+ years experience and at least a partial book of business expected.

Employer: Align Technology

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (market-based; includes equity and strong benefits)

In-house commercial counsel role supporting medical device/life sciences business. You’ll draft and negotiate a wide range of contracts, review marketing and promotional materials for compliance, and advise business teams across the Americas.

Employer: Modern Family Law

Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid; Bay Area offices)

(hybrid; Bay Area offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $248,200 (base + potential commissions) + relocation package

Senior family law role with low billable requirement (120 hrs/month), remote-first setup, and strong support. Handle divorce, custody, and support matters with direct client contact and the chance to build deep litigation skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume this week—San Jose’s legal openings are moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.