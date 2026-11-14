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San Jose
💻 San Jose Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT & AI Roles
13 days ago
San Jose’s tech scene is still buzzing with AI, cloud, and enterprise software roles. Lots of these jobs are senior, but there are a few great mid-level and contract options too.
Sr Data Scientist
- Employer: CROSwiss (onsite with PayPal as client)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Own end-to-end data science projects for PayPal, from experiment design to analytics best practices, directly impacting global payments and product strategy.
Sr. ServiceNow Consultant / Architect
- Employer: BayOne Solutions
- Location: San Jose, CA (3 days onsite)
- Type: 12+ month contract
- Salary: Not listed
- Senior ServiceNow engineer role focused on Asset Management and CMDB for a large enterprise, ideal if you’re deep in ServiceNow, ITIL, and data center environments.
Senior Software Engineer, Ads Pangle – USDS
- Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture
- Location: San Jose, CA (mostly in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $136,800 – $359,720/year
- Build low-latency ad-serving and optimization systems for TikTok’s Pangle ad network, working with large-scale backend, C++/Go, and high-throughput infra.
Applied Researcher 4 (AI/LLM)
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $238,600 – $272,300/year
- Senior applied research role on Capital One’s AI Foundations team, building and evaluating large foundation models and publishing at top ML conferences.
Staff Software Engineer, Fullstack (Auth Experiences)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: San Jose, CA (remote-first, US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Pacific states): $230,000 – $290,000/year
- Lead web and mobile auth experiences in Affirm’s checkout flow using React/TypeScript, owning architecture, reliability, and mentoring for a high-impact consumer journey.
Workday Solution Architect
- Employer: RandomTrees
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead enterprise Workday HCM transformations and SAP SuccessFactors migrations, with heavy focus on integrations, data migration, and HRIS strategy.
Data Scientist (Core ML)
- Employer: PDSSOFT INC.
- Location: San Jose, CA (local only)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
- Senior ML role (8+ years) owning production pipelines end-to-end with Python, PyTorch/TensorFlow, Spark, and MLOps, ideal if you’ve shipped and monitored real-world models.
Lead Solutions Architect, Anaplan
- Employer: The Trade Desk
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $103,200 – $189,200/year
- Own complex Anaplan architecture for revenue, comp, sales forecasting, and FP&A, integrating with other systems and leading model builders and stakeholders.
Azure DevOps & HPC Engineer
- Employer: XChange Software Inc
- Location: San Jose, CA (4 days onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
- Hands-on Azure + HPC role building and managing compute clusters with Terraform, Ansible/Chef, and PowerShell/Python—great if you’re deep in infra automation.
Senior AI Researcher, AISWP (Hybrid)
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $203,000 – $258,600/year (US starting range)
- Research and build Cisco’s domain-specific LLMs for networking and security, publish at top AI venues, and turn generative AI advances into real products.
NetSuite Financials Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,500 – $265,100/year
- Lead NetSuite finance implementations end-to-end, manage teams, and work with clients on record-to-report, P2P, or O2C transformations.
Software Platforms Product Manager – Cloud Hybrid
- Employer: Cisco
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $194,600 – $285,700/year (US starting range)
- Principal PM for Cisco’s RunOn Cloud AI Agent, defining roadmap and requirements for agentic AI workflows across multi-cloud infra and SRE tooling.
Microsoft D365 Sr Systems Engineer
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,000 – $229,100/year
- Senior consultant role designing D365/Power Platform environments, Azure integrations, and CI/CD pipelines for complex ERP transformations.
Research Scientist – LLM Training System as a Service (2027 Start, PhD)
- Employer: ByteDance
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time (PhD new grad, 2027 start)
- Salary: $218,400 – $480,000/year
- PhD-track role building high-performance distributed training and inference systems for LLMs and RL, with heavy CUDA/GPU optimization.
Senior Software Engineer – Python (Venmo Identity)
- Employer: Venmo / PayPal
- Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $143,500 – $212,850/year (San Jose)
- Backend Python role on Venmo’s identity team, building secure auth/authorization services at scale with modern SOA and event-driven patterns.
Manager, Risk and Forensics – Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year
- Lead eDiscovery and unstructured data projects using tools like Relativity, generative AI platforms, and SQL/Python, managing teams and client delivery.
NetSuite Financials Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year
- Hands-on NetSuite implementation role, working on design, build, testing, and post-go-live support for finance and accounting clients.
Senior Staff Platform Engineer
- Employer: Veeam Software
- Location: San Jose, CA (US-based, remote possible)
- Type: Full-time (listed as Senior Staff)
- OTE Range: $361,680 – $671,640/year
- Lead global Azure-centric cloud architecture for Veeam’s SaaS platform, driving infra-as-code, DR strategy, and developer platform standards.
Software Engineering Manager, Core Integrated Systems
- Employer: Google
- Location: San Jose, CA or Kirkland, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $207,000 – $300,000/year + 20% bonus + equity
- Manage a team building Google’s unified software package gateway, focusing on secure, scalable backend infra and developer tooling.
Data Collection Quality Support – Pilot Support Team
- Employer: Figure
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time, 6-month fixed term
- Pay: From $32/hr (day) or $34/hr (night)
- Review and score robot data-collection sessions, flag quality issues, and report insights to AI and pilot teams—good entry into AI robotics operations.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—San Jose roles, especially the AI and staff-level ones, tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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