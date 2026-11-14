San Jose’s tech scene is still buzzing with AI, cloud, and enterprise software roles. Lots of these jobs are senior, but there are a few great mid-level and contract options too.

Employer: CROSwiss (onsite with PayPal as client)

CROSwiss (onsite with as client) Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Own end-to-end data science projects for PayPal, from experiment design to analytics best practices, directly impacting global payments and product strategy.

Employer: BayOne Solutions

Location: San Jose, CA (3 days onsite)

(3 days onsite) Type: 12+ month contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior ServiceNow engineer role focused on Asset Management and CMDB for a large enterprise, ideal if you’re deep in ServiceNow, ITIL, and data center environments.

Employer: TikTok USDS Joint Venture

Location: San Jose, CA (mostly in-person)

(mostly in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,800 – $359,720/year

Build low-latency ad-serving and optimization systems for TikTok’s Pangle ad network, working with large-scale backend, C++/Go, and high-throughput infra.

Employer: Capital One

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $238,600 – $272,300/year

Senior applied research role on Capital One’s AI Foundations team, building and evaluating large foundation models and publishing at top ML conferences.

Employer: Affirm

Location: San Jose, CA (remote-first, US-based)

(remote-first, US-based) Type: Full-time

Salary (Pacific states): $230,000 – $290,000/year

Lead web and mobile auth experiences in Affirm’s checkout flow using React/TypeScript, owning architecture, reliability, and mentoring for a high-impact consumer journey.

Employer: RandomTrees

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead enterprise Workday HCM transformations and SAP SuccessFactors migrations, with heavy focus on integrations, data migration, and HRIS strategy.

Employer: PDSSOFT INC.

Location: San Jose, CA (local only)

(local only) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior ML role (8+ years) owning production pipelines end-to-end with Python, PyTorch/TensorFlow, Spark, and MLOps, ideal if you’ve shipped and monitored real-world models.

Employer: The Trade Desk

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,200 – $189,200/year

Own complex Anaplan architecture for revenue, comp, sales forecasting, and FP&A, integrating with other systems and leading model builders and stakeholders.

Employer: XChange Software Inc

Location: San Jose, CA (4 days onsite)

(4 days onsite) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on Azure + HPC role building and managing compute clusters with Terraform, Ansible/Chef, and PowerShell/Python—great if you’re deep in infra automation.

Employer: Cisco

Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $203,000 – $258,600/year (US starting range)

(US starting range) Research and build Cisco’s domain-specific LLMs for networking and security, publish at top AI venues, and turn generative AI advances into real products.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100/year

Lead NetSuite finance implementations end-to-end, manage teams, and work with clients on record-to-report, P2P, or O2C transformations.

Employer: Cisco

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $194,600 – $285,700/year (US starting range)

(US starting range) Principal PM for Cisco’s RunOn Cloud AI Agent, defining roadmap and requirements for agentic AI workflows across multi-cloud infra and SRE tooling.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,000 – $229,100/year

Senior consultant role designing D365/Power Platform environments, Azure integrations, and CI/CD pipelines for complex ERP transformations.

Employer: ByteDance

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time (PhD new grad, 2027 start)

Salary: $218,400 – $480,000/year

PhD-track role building high-performance distributed training and inference systems for LLMs and RL, with heavy CUDA/GPU optimization.

Employer: Venmo / PayPal

Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,500 – $212,850/year (San Jose)

(San Jose) Backend Python role on Venmo’s identity team, building secure auth/authorization services at scale with modern SOA and event-driven patterns.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year

Lead eDiscovery and unstructured data projects using tools like Relativity, generative AI platforms, and SQL/Python, managing teams and client delivery.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year

Hands-on NetSuite implementation role, working on design, build, testing, and post-go-live support for finance and accounting clients.

Employer: Veeam Software

Location: San Jose, CA (US-based, remote possible)

(US-based, remote possible) Type: Full-time (listed as Senior Staff)

(listed as Senior Staff) OTE Range: $361,680 – $671,640/year

Lead global Azure-centric cloud architecture for Veeam’s SaaS platform, driving infra-as-code, DR strategy, and developer platform standards.

Employer: Google

Location: San Jose, CA or Kirkland, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $207,000 – $300,000/year + 20% bonus + equity

Manage a team building Google’s unified software package gateway, focusing on secure, scalable backend infra and developer tooling.

Employer: Figure

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time, 6-month fixed term

Pay: From $32/hr (day) or $34/hr (night)

Review and score robot data-collection sessions, flag quality issues, and report insights to AI and pilot teams—good entry into AI robotics operations.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—San Jose roles, especially the AI and staff-level ones, tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.