San Jose HR is buzzing right now — especially in tech and AI. If you work in talent, org design, or compensation, there are some strong roles open.

Employer: TikTok

TikTok Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,000 – $151,200/year base (plus potential bonus, RSUs, and full benefits)

Partner with hiring managers to build technical and business teams for TikTok’s Global E-Commerce group. This role is ideal if you love full-cycle recruiting, complex offers, and using data and AI tools to improve hiring while keeping a high-touch candidate experience.

Employer: Lattice Semiconductor

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based range, varies by location (exact range not listed; role may include bonus and equity, plus comprehensive benefits)

Lead compensation programs across merit cycles, pay equity, and equity administration in a global tech company. Great fit if you’re strong in Workday, Excel, survey data, and US pay laws, and want a high-impact, analytical HR role.

Employer: WD

Location: San Jose, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: California salary range provided by employer (exact numbers not listed; role may be bonus- and RSU-eligible with full benefits)

(exact numbers not listed; role may be bonus- and RSU-eligible with full benefits) Application deadline: Anticipated 2/13/27 (may close sooner if filled)

High-visibility org design and workforce planning role, sitting just under the Director of Organizational Development. You’ll build tools, frameworks, and AI-informed practices that help leaders redesign teams and plan talent for the AI era.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back — San Jose HR roles tend to open and move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.