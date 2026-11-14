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San Jose
🏥 San Jose Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $100/hr+ Roles
13 days ago
San Jose’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and home care. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical positions.
PACE Care Companion
- Employer: North East Medical Services
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Help older adults get safely to and from home, appointments, and the PACE center. Great fit if you speak Cantonese/Mandarin + English and enjoy one-on-one support with seniors.
Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) – AM Shift
- Employer: Canyon Springs Post-Acute
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time (AM shift)
- Pay: $40–$43/hour (DOE)
- Skilled nursing role with competitive pay, benefits, flexible scheduling, and growth opportunities. Long-term care experience is a plus, but new grads are welcome.
Monitor Tech
- Employer: Good Samaritan Hospital
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $38.49–$45.34/hour
- Watch cardiac monitors, spot abnormal rhythms, and support the care team in a busy hospital setting. Comes with strong HCA benefits and is ideal if you’ve done arrhythmia interpretation.
Cardiovascular Radiology Tech (Cath Lab)
- Employer: Good Samaritan Hospital
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $82.92–$104.90/hour
- High-impact cath lab role assisting with angiograms, angioplasties, and stent placements. Requires CA X-Ray and Fluoroscopy licenses plus cath lab experience, with a robust benefits and retirement package.
Speech Language Pathologist – Outpatient Pediatrics
- Employer: Sugar Maple Health (recruiting for a clinic)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $45–$75/hour
- Outpatient peds clinic, Mon–Fri, no weekends/holidays, one clinic location. Must have CCCs and prior experience; includes a comprehensive benefits package.
BCBA
- Employer: ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base ~$90,000–$105,000+ annually (listing notes $95,000–$110,000 range) plus up to $30,000 in incentives
- Lead ABA programs for autistic children across home, school, and center settings. Offers hybrid work (up to 30% remote), relocation help, strong PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision.
LVN / Licensed Psychiatric Technician I/II – SART
- Employer: Momentum for Health
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00am–4:00pm
- Pay: $39.57–$48.76/hour (union scale by step)
- Work in mental health providing medication support, crisis intervention, and rehab services. Strong benefits allowance (up to ~$15,433/year), retirement match, generous PTO, and shift differentials for certain programs.
Staff Nurse II – Wound Ostomy
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: San Jose, CA Hospital
- Type: Part-time (28 hrs/week), days
- Salary: Not listed
- Specialized wound/ostomy RN role with a set day shift schedule and union representation. Requires recent wound care experience and offers the usual Kaiser benefits and stability.
Home Care Aide
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: San Jose, CA 95124 (Hybrid remote)
- Type: Other (home/community-based caregiving)
- Pay: $20–$26/hour
- Provide in-home support with ADLs, meal prep, mobility, and companionship, including dementia and disability care. Offers flexible schedule, paid training/orientation, parental leave, and a referral program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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