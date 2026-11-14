San Jose’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and home care. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical positions.

Employer: North East Medical Services

North East Medical Services Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help older adults get safely to and from home, appointments, and the PACE center. Great fit if you speak Cantonese/Mandarin + English and enjoy one-on-one support with seniors.

Employer: Canyon Springs Post-Acute

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time (AM shift)

(AM shift) Pay: $40–$43/hour (DOE)

Skilled nursing role with competitive pay, benefits, flexible scheduling, and growth opportunities. Long-term care experience is a plus, but new grads are welcome.

Employer: Good Samaritan Hospital

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.49–$45.34/hour

Watch cardiac monitors, spot abnormal rhythms, and support the care team in a busy hospital setting. Comes with strong HCA benefits and is ideal if you’ve done arrhythmia interpretation.

Employer: Good Samaritan Hospital

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $82.92–$104.90/hour

High-impact cath lab role assisting with angiograms, angioplasties, and stent placements. Requires CA X-Ray and Fluoroscopy licenses plus cath lab experience, with a robust benefits and retirement package.

Employer: Sugar Maple Health (recruiting for a clinic)

(recruiting for a clinic) Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $45–$75/hour

Outpatient peds clinic, Mon–Fri, no weekends/holidays, one clinic location. Must have CCCs and prior experience; includes a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base ~$90,000–$105,000+ annually (listing notes $95,000–$110,000 range) plus up to $30,000 in incentives

(listing notes range) Lead ABA programs for autistic children across home, school, and center settings. Offers hybrid work (up to 30% remote), relocation help, strong PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Momentum for Health

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 7:00am–4:00pm

, Pay: $39.57–$48.76/hour (union scale by step)

(union scale by step) Work in mental health providing medication support, crisis intervention, and rehab services. Strong benefits allowance (up to ~$15,433/year), retirement match, generous PTO, and shift differentials for certain programs.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: San Jose, CA Hospital

Type: Part-time (28 hrs/week) , days

, days Salary: Not listed

Not listed Specialized wound/ostomy RN role with a set day shift schedule and union representation. Requires recent wound care experience and offers the usual Kaiser benefits and stability.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: San Jose, CA 95124 (Hybrid remote)

Type: Other (home/community-based caregiving)

Other (home/community-based caregiving) Pay: $20–$26/hour

Provide in-home support with ADLs, meal prep, mobility, and companionship, including dementia and disability care. Offers flexible schedule, paid training/orientation, parental leave, and a referral program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few applications while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.