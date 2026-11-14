San Jose’s food scene is busy, and so is hiring. From big national brands to local cafes, there are several front-of-house and leadership roles open right now.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at a large airport hotel with 505 rooms, big event space, and multiple restaurants. This role is all about keeping guest rooms spotless while enjoying career growth, health benefits, and Go Hilton travel discounts.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$33 per hour (plus potential bonuses)

Help run a single Panda Express location, leading the team, hiring, and making sure guests have a great experience. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths into higher management.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.20–$21.86 per hour

Support the store kitchen by helping cooks, stocking the hot food area, and taking customer orders. Good fit if you like steady grocery-store hours, working with food, and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchisee)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role taking orders, running the drive-thru, and keeping the dining room clean. Great if you want fast-paced work, flexible shifts, and a path to grow into shift lead or management.

Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchisee)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on preparing food, following recipes, and keeping food-safety standards high. Ideal if you like back-of-house work and want to build skills that can lead to shift lead and manager roles.

Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchisee)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole restaurant: hiring, training, scheduling, and managing the budget and guest experience. Best for someone with 2–4 years of food/retail leadership who wants full P&L responsibility and a clear career ladder.

Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchisee)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Act as Manager-on-Duty, run shifts, coach team members, and help with inventory and cash control. Good step if you’re a strong crew member ready for your first leadership role.

Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchisee)

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the General Manager with shift operations, inventory, and training. Designed for people with 1–3 years of supervisor experience who want to move toward running their own store.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Restaurants / COR Restaurant Services, LLC

Location: 5815 Silver Creek Valley Pl, San Jose, CA 95138

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $24.50–$25.50 per hour

Lead a team while keeping service fast and friendly and the restaurant running smoothly. Offers career advancement, scholarships, health insurance for full-time, 401(k) with up to 5% match, free meals, and Sundays off.

Employer: Wushiland USA

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Part-time (10–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.45 per hour

Make boba drinks, run the register, and keep the café tidy. Nice option if you want flexible hours, an employee discount, paid sick time, paid training, and a 401(k) while building barista skills.

Employer: The Orange Tabby

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.45 per hour

Serve organic drinks in a sustainability-focused, zero-waste cafe. Great for anyone who loves tea/coffee, cares about the environment, and wants a small, community vibe with training and staff discounts.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.