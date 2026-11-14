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San Jose
🍽️ Multiple San Jose Food & Hospitality Jobs From $18–$33/hr
13 days ago
San Jose’s food scene is busy, and so is hiring. From big national brands to local cafes, there are several front-of-house and leadership roles open right now.
Room Attendant – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Jose
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work at a large airport hotel with 505 rooms, big event space, and multiple restaurants. This role is all about keeping guest rooms spotless while enjoying career growth, health benefits, and Go Hilton travel discounts.
Assistant Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$33 per hour (plus potential bonuses)
Help run a single Panda Express location, leading the team, hiring, and making sure guests have a great experience. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths into higher management.
Kitchen Clerk – Cardenas Markets
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.20–$21.86 per hour
Support the store kitchen by helping cooks, stocking the hot food area, and taking customer orders. Good fit if you like steady grocery-store hours, working with food, and staying active on your feet.
Team Member: Service Champion – Taco Bell
- Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchisee)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line role taking orders, running the drive-thru, and keeping the dining room clean. Great if you want fast-paced work, flexible shifts, and a path to grow into shift lead or management.
Team Member: Food Champion – Taco Bell
- Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchisee)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on preparing food, following recipes, and keeping food-safety standards high. Ideal if you like back-of-house work and want to build skills that can lead to shift lead and manager roles.
Restaurant General Manager – Taco Bell
- Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchisee)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the whole restaurant: hiring, training, scheduling, and managing the budget and guest experience. Best for someone with 2–4 years of food/retail leadership who wants full P&L responsibility and a clear career ladder.
Shift Lead – Taco Bell
- Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchisee)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Act as Manager-on-Duty, run shifts, coach team members, and help with inventory and cash control. Good step if you’re a strong crew member ready for your first leadership role.
Assistant General Manager – Taco Bell
- Employer: Taco Bell of Bluffton, SC (franchisee)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the General Manager with shift operations, inventory, and training. Designed for people with 1–3 years of supervisor experience who want to move toward running their own store.
Team Leader – Chick-fil-A (Silver Creek Valley)
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Restaurants / COR Restaurant Services, LLC
- Location: 5815 Silver Creek Valley Pl, San Jose, CA 95138
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $24.50–$25.50 per hour
Lead a team while keeping service fast and friendly and the restaurant running smoothly. Offers career advancement, scholarships, health insurance for full-time, 401(k) with up to 5% match, free meals, and Sundays off.
Boba Tea Barista Store Team Member – Wushiland USA
- Employer: Wushiland USA
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Part-time (10–25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.45 per hour
Make boba drinks, run the register, and keep the café tidy. Nice option if you want flexible hours, an employee discount, paid sick time, paid training, and a 401(k) while building barista skills.
Matcha-rista – The Orange Tabby
- Employer: The Orange Tabby
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $18.45 per hour
Serve organic drinks in a sustainability-focused, zero-waste cafe. Great for anyone who loves tea/coffee, cares about the environment, and wants a small, community vibe with training and staff discounts.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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