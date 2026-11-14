San Jose is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people (and pets), there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.75 – $28.75/hour

This is a leadership role on the sales floor: you’ll help open/close the store, support the team, and make sure pets and pet parents have a great experience. Good fit if you have retail experience and want a step up toward management.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.45 – $22.15/hour

Hands-on grocery role where you stock, rotate, and display meat, seafood, and poultry while helping shoppers with product questions. Great if you like a fast-paced store environment and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Acacia Pet Clinic

Location: San Jose, CA 95136

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22 – $26/hour

Front-desk role at a vet clinic: you’ll greet clients, answer phones, book appointments, and handle payments. Best for someone with 2–3 years CSR/front desk and vet clinic experience who wants steady hours and strong benefits.

Employer: Vim and Vigor

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Not listed (front-desk club role; schedule varies)

Not listed (front-desk club role; schedule varies) Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the face of a fitness club—checking in members, giving tours, selling memberships and retail, and helping keep the gym clean and welcoming. Comes with free gym membership, sick leave, and access to 401(k) and health/supplemental options.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.