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San Jose
🛒 San Jose Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
San Jose is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people (and pets), there are some solid options open right now.
Key Holder – Petco
- Employer: Petco
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.75 – $28.75/hour
This is a leadership role on the sales floor: you’ll help open/close the store, support the team, and make sure pets and pet parents have a great experience. Good fit if you have retail experience and want a step up toward management.
Meat Clerk – Cardenas Markets
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.45 – $22.15/hour
Hands-on grocery role where you stock, rotate, and display meat, seafood, and poultry while helping shoppers with product questions. Great if you like a fast-paced store environment and don’t mind being on your feet.
Client Service Representative – Acacia Pet Clinic
- Employer: Acacia Pet Clinic
- Location: San Jose, CA 95136
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $22 – $26/hour
Front-desk role at a vet clinic: you’ll greet clients, answer phones, book appointments, and handle payments. Best for someone with 2–3 years CSR/front desk and vet clinic experience who wants steady hours and strong benefits.
Lead Service Specialist – Vim and Vigor
- Employer: Vim and Vigor
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Not listed (front-desk club role; schedule varies)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the face of a fitness club—checking in members, giving tours, selling memberships and retail, and helping keep the gym clean and welcoming. Comes with free gym membership, sick leave, and access to 401(k) and health/supplemental options.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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