San Jose’s creative scene is busy right now, especially for designers who like tech and modern spaces. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Modé Concept

Modé Concept Location: San Jose, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $100,000 per year

Work on high-end modern kitchens, baths, and living spaces with Italian cabinet brands. Mix client-facing design, space planning, and material selection, with solid benefits like health insurance and 401(k) plus training and growth.

Employer: Hark

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $300,000 per year

Senior brand role owning the look and feel of a next-gen AI and hardware company. You’ll lead brand design across web, film, packaging, and retail, and help hire and grow a creative team.

Employer: Hark

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $300,000 per year

Shape how people interact with personal AI across devices and platforms. This role is all about high-craft UI, design systems, and new interaction patterns for voice-first and multimodal products.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good design roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.