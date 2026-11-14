San Jose’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI hardware, chips, and data centers. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some strong roles here from intern level up to senior leadership.

Employer: Elantis (supporting a major tech client)

Elantis (supporting a major tech client) Location: San Jose, CA | Type: CONTRACT

| CONTRACT Salary: Not listed

Not listed Design chassis, card assemblies, and mechanical interfaces for hyperscale AI data center hardware. Great fit if you own designs end‑to‑end in 3D CAD and like working closely with PCB, thermal, and manufacturing teams.

Employer: Solidigm

Location: San Jose, CA (Hybrid; also open to Rancho Cordova) | Type: FULL‑TIME

(Hybrid; also open to Rancho Cordova) | FULL‑TIME Salary: $159,360 – $255,000 + RSUs/RCUs + bonus + benefits

+ RSUs/RCUs + bonus + benefits Lead OPC/RET solutions for advanced memory patterning, guiding models, tapeout readiness, and cross‑team collaboration. Ideal if you’re deep in lithography, SMO, and scripting (Python/TCL/Perl).

Employer: Renesas Electronics

Location: San Jose, CA (also San Diego or Plano) | Type: INTERNSHIP (Summer 2027, 3–6 months)

(also San Diego or Plano) | INTERNSHIP (Summer 2027, 3–6 months) Pay: $37.25 – $47.75 per hour

PhD‑track internship focused on switching‑mode buck converter control for next‑gen DDR PMICs using Cadence and SIMPLIS. Strong path if you want hands‑on analog power design and a shot at a future full‑time offer.

Employer: SambaNova

Location: San Jose, CA | Type: FULL‑TIME

| FULL‑TIME Salary: $180,000 – $225,000 base + equity + benefits

base + equity + benefits Own DV for a major subsystem of their RDU AI chip: test plans, UVM testbenches, coverage, and sign‑off. Great for senior DV engineers who like deep debug and setting methodology for complex ML accelerators.

Employer: Abstrakt Marketing Group (recruiting for a BAS/HVAC firm)

(recruiting for a BAS/HVAC firm) Location: San Jose, CA | Type: FULL‑TIME, On‑Site

| FULL‑TIME, On‑Site Salary: $150,000 – $170,000+

Senior BAS/HVAC controls role programming Automated Logic (ALC), WebCTRL, and EIKON systems. Strong match if you’re hands‑on with BAS programming, commissioning, and troubleshooting commercial HVAC.

Employer: Broadcom

Location: San Jose, CA (On‑site, 5 days/week) | Type: FULL‑TIME

(On‑site, 5 days/week) | FULL‑TIME Salary: $82,500 – $132,000 base + bonus + equity + benefits

base + bonus + equity + benefits Design complex flip‑chip BGA packages for AI, networking, and HPC ASICs (SerDes, HBM, DDR5). Great if you know APD/Allegro and want to own package layout, SI/PI, and customer interface.

Employer: Renesas Electronics

Location: San Jose, CA | Type: FULL‑TIME

| FULL‑TIME Salary: $225,000 – $275,000 base + bonus

base + bonus Lead a team building configurable mixed‑signal ASICs (power, precision analog, high‑voltage BCD). Ideal for seasoned analog leaders who enjoy system architecture, verification planning, and mentoring.

Employer: Cadence

Location: San Jose, CA | Type: FULL‑TIME

| FULL‑TIME Salary: $140,000 – $260,000 base + bonus/equity + benefits

base + bonus/equity + benefits Design high‑speed CMOS SerDes and I/O blocks (PLLs, TX/RX, clocking, equalization) from spec to final verification. Great for analog IC designers with >7 years in high‑speed links.

Employer: Cisco

Location: San Jose, CA | Type: FULL‑TIME

| FULL‑TIME Salary: $167,700 – $245,200 base (U.S. range) + bonus/equity + strong benefits

base (U.S. range) + bonus/equity + strong benefits Join the Silicon One team owning timing constraints and DFT STA across next‑gen networking chips. Perfect if you’re fluent in SDC, STA tools, and scripting (Perl/TCL/Python) and want big‑impact silicon.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: San Jose, CA (Hybrid) | Type: FULL‑TIME (hourly)

(Hybrid) | FULL‑TIME (hourly) Pay: $84,000 – $100,000 (paid hourly) + benefits

(paid hourly) + benefits Design plumbing and utility systems (DWV, potable water, storm, process drains) for fast‑moving data center projects. Good fit if you’re strong in Revit, codes, and industrial plumbing design.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.