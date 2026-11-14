San Jose offices are busy again, and front desks are the heart of it all. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Veeam Software

Veeam Software Location: San Jose, CA (onsite, Mon–Fri 8–5)

Type: Internship (40 hrs/week)

Internship (40 hrs/week) Salary: $63,960 – $96,000/year TTC

You’ll run day‑to‑day office operations at Veeam’s new San Jose office—managing facilities, vendors, snacks, events, and supporting C‑suite leaders. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, love organizing spaces, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in a tech environment.

Employer: FASTAX

FASTAX Location: San Jose, CA (in person)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: $19.00 – $23.00/hour

Bilingual Spanish/English front desk role greeting clients, answering calls, and keeping the office organized. Good for someone with at least a year of customer service who wants steady hours, clear tasks, and a small‑office feel.

Employer: VSP Vision

Location: Japantown, San Jose, CA (onsite)

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Salary: Compensation range listed in posting; pay depends on experience

You’ll be the first smile patients see—handling check‑in/check‑out, scheduling, payments, and calls for a busy eye care office. Ideal if you like a calm medical setting, have 1–2 years of admin experience, and enjoy helping patients feel taken care of.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.