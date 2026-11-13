The African American Community Service Agency (AACSA) will host a Giving Tuesday event on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at its San José location. Guests can tour AACSA’s historic building, learn about its FY 2025–2026 impact and programs, hear a panel on philanthropy and investing in AACSA, and connect with community leaders, donors, and supporters as the agency moves toward its 50th anniversary in 2028. RSVP here: https://bit.ly/aacsa-giving-tuesday26

This content is adapted from materials provided by African American Community Service Agency