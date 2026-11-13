The African American Community Service Agency (AACSA) will host a family Open Library session with Dr. Candace Weaver on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 304 N. 6th Street, San José, CA 95112. Families and children can enjoy story time, fun activities, snacks, and free books to build their home libraries, and all families and children are welcome. Registration: https://bit.ly/aacsafrcxlibrary

This content is adapted from materials provided by African American Community Service Agency