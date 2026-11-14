San Jose has several wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a different story, but all of them are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog (black)

German Shepherd Dog (black) Age: Young, male

Young, Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Jose, CA)

About King: King is described as a loving, loyal dog who enjoys being close to his person. He loves to fetch, walks very well on a leash, and knows several cues: sit, place, and heel. He wants interaction and can get vocal (barking and whining) if he feels lonely.

King is a herding breed, so he is strongly attracted to movement like bike wheels. His current owner reports two incidents of chasing bicyclists and biting. He did not continue to attack, but this history means he will need:

An experienced, adult-only home

Someone ready to manage and train around bikes and fast movement

around bikes and fast movement Careful supervision in public and likely a secure yard

If you understand herding breeds and can give King structure, training, and time, he could be a very devoted companion.

👉 Meet King and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rat Terrier / Chihuahua mix

Rat Terrier / Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (about 10 months), female

Baby (about 10 months), Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Jose, CA)

About Nilla: Nilla, “like the cookie,” is a young, playful pup who loves attention and gets excited to meet new people. She enjoys walks, treats, bones, and toys to chew on.

Her current owner shares that:

She is pee pad trained

She is used to staying in a dog pen

She has been a sweet family dog, but the home is not the right fit because a child in the home is too rough with her

Nilla would likely do best with a gentle family or person who can give her playtime, training, and a calm, kind environment.

👉 Meet Nilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young, female

Young, Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

CHIKI is a young pittie at the San Jose Animal Care Center with a very low adoption fee. For details on her personality, whether she’s good with other dogs or kids, and any training or medical notes, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet CHIKI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young, female

Young, Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

MEGHAN is a young German Shepherd at San Jose Animal Care Center. German Shepherds are often active, smart dogs who benefit from training and exercise. The shelter can share more about her behavior, energy level, and any special needs.

👉 Meet MEGHAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult, male

Adult, Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

Shelter notes for CHUCKY mention “little to no affiliation with people” and stoic, stiff body language with handlers. This suggests he may be shy, shut down, or unsure in the shelter setting and will likely need:

A patient, experienced adopter

Slow, gentle handling

Time to build trust and feel safe

If you have experience with sensitive or undersocialized dogs, CHUCKY may be a dog who really blossoms in the right home.

👉 Meet CHUCKY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Jose, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick call or visit could change a dog’s life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.