San Jose has some very special cats hoping for a safe, loving home. From tiny kittens to calm adults, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (around 7 years)

Adult (around 7 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray and white

Gray and white Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: The Dancing Cat (Courtesy Post)

Grandpa may have a senior name, but he still has lots of love to give. He spent much of his life outdoors and now clearly prefers a warm lap and a quiet, loving home. His description says he’s affectionate, gentle, and a sweetheart who melts for petting.

Prior to adoption, cats from The Dancing Cat are typically spayed/neutered, tested for FIV/FeLV, vaccinated, and microchipped.

👉 Meet Grandpa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: The Dancing Cat

Adobe is described as one of the most snuggly little purr machines. He was found alone in a parking lot and was shy at first, but with love and care he has blossomed. He’s even learned fun tricks like giving high fives and is eager to learn more. He is currently in a foster home, so a meet-and-greet will need to be arranged.

Cats from The Dancing Cat are spayed/neutered, tested for FIV/FELV, vaccinated, and microchipped before adoption.

👉 Meet Adobe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (tiny kitten)

Baby (tiny kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

NOODLE is part of a litter of four newborn kittens, each weighing about 0.95–1.06 pounds, and they need rescue. These are very young babies who will need extra care and attention as they grow.

If you’re experienced with kittens or interested in helping a tiny one grow up safe and loved, please reach out to the shelter.

👉 Meet NOODLE and learn more on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (tiny kitten)

Baby (tiny kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

A is another one of the four newborn kittens in this litter, also weighing around 1 pound and in need of rescue by the shelter’s deadline. Like his siblings, he will need a patient, caring home ready for bottle-feeding or young kitten care, depending on his stage.

👉 Meet A and learn more on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (tiny kitten)

Baby (tiny kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

PREMINGER is also part of this four-kitten group, very small and in need of rescue and a safe place to grow up. If you’ve been thinking about raising a kitten from the very start, this little one could be a great match.

👉 Meet PREMINGER and learn more on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Young (about 1 year old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (San Jose, CA)

Luna is a friendly, cute 1-year-old who needs a new home because her family is moving and there is an infant with cat allergies. Her owner describes her as very friendly, and she’s still young, with lots of playful years ahead.

👉 Meet Luna and contact her owner through adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

TERRA is a black baby kitten at the city shelter. Details are limited in the listing, but as a young kitten she will likely need playtime, gentle handling, and basic training as she grows.

👉 Meet TERRA and learn more on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

SASHA is an adult longhaired beauty with a soft brown coat. With a very low adoption fee of $20, she’s a wonderful option if you’re looking for a more settled cat rather than a wild kitten.

👉 Meet SASHA and learn more on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: San Jose Animal Care Center

Phone: (408) 794-7297

WINNIE is a baby medium-haired kitten with a brown coat. As a youngster, he’ll need playtime, socialization, and patience as he learns the ropes of indoor life.

👉 Meet WINNIE and learn more on adoptapet

If you’re in or near San Jose, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these cats or kittens. Visit the links, call San Jose Animal Care Center at (408) 794-7297, or contact The Dancing Cat or the private owner through their listings to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.