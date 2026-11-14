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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Jose Right Now
San Jose neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week, from baby gear and toys to small appliances and home goods. Take a look and see if something here is just what you need.
2-Quart Slow Cooker (Pending Pickup) – Downtown San Jose
Item: 2-quart slow cooker, boxed
Details: Has warm, low, and high heat settings. Listing is marked PENDING PICK UP, but you can still check in case it falls through.
Location: San Tomas West, Campbell, CA (near downtown San Jose area)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Handheld Shower Head with Hose
Item: Handheld shower head set
Details: Includes detachable shower head, hose, and connectors. Great for a bathroom refresh.
Location: McKay-Ringwood, San Jose, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Kids Play Kitchen Set
Item: Pink and white kids play kitchen
Details: Has stove, oven, and sink. Accessories are not included. Fun for pretend play.
Location: De Voss, San Jose, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Bag of Baby Clothes – Boy, 6–18 Months
Item: Assorted baby boy clothes in a bag
Details: Sizes 6–18 months, mixed pieces.
Location: Dilworth, San Jose, CA – pickup in 95129
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Free Christmas Light Repair Service
Offer: Free repair of Christmas lights
Details: Neighbor offers to fix sections that are out on your existing light strings. This is a repair service only, not a giveaway of lights. Sample repairs shown in photos.
Location: Country Club, San Jose, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this offer on nextdoor
Twin XL Sheets & Duvet with Cover (Willow Glen)
Item: Twin XL sheet set with duvet and duvet cover
Condition: Used but decent condition. Photo shows the set on a bed (bed not included).
Location: San Jose, CA (Willow Glen area)
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
FREE Boys Shoes Size 2.5
Item: Boys’ shoes, size 2.5
Condition: Used – Fair
Location: San Jose, CA – pickup in 95129
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Used Trampoline Frame
Item: Large trampoline frame (frame only)
Details: Needs new mat, springs, and net. User must disassemble, though poster can help. Good if you already have parts or want a project.
Location: Miller, San Jose, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Yellow Toddler Slide with Car
Item: Yellow toddler slide with small car
Condition: Used but washes up well. Poster says “need gone asap” and notes it retails for about $150. Great for outdoor play.
Location: Valley View / Reed, San Jose, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
FREE – Assorted Knit Socks
Item: Bag of mixed knit socks
Details: Various colors and maybe sizes. Most are used but clean, some maybe new. Poster thinks mostly men’s, but many look unisex.
Location: Mayfair, San Jose, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
2-Slice Cuisinart Toaster (South San Jose)
Item: Cuisinart 2-slice toaster
Condition: About a year old, works very well.
Timing: Poster mentions pickup today (Friday) or tomorrow in the listing; check link for current status.
Location: San Jose, CA (South San Jose)
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Horse Stickers
Item: Horse-themed stickers
Details: Great for kids, crafts, or decorating notebooks.
Location: Strawberry Park, San Jose, CA – pickup near Moorpark & Lawrence Expy
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Pampers Splashers Swim Diapers – Size 2–3
Item: Pampers Splashers swim diapers, size 2–3 (for babies 13–24 lbs)
Details: Pack of 8 swim diapers, used – like new (unopened pack). Blue and white package with beach scene.
Location: San Jose, CA – porch pickup near 13th & Taylor
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Comfortable Neck Massager
Item: Neck and shoulder massager
Details: Works, has different functions and speeds. Poster says they need space, so it’s free to a new home.
Condition: Used – Good
Location: San Jose, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Tape Dispenser for Large Rolls (West San Jose)
Item: Tape dispenser for large rolls
Details: Works fine; you’ll need to provide your own tape. Porch pickup; poster asks that you let them know when you’re coming.
Location: San Jose, CA – West San Jose by Lynbrook High
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Aluminum Walker (Foldable) – West San Jose
Item: Aluminum walker
Details: Foldable design with extra sliders for the feet. Porch pickup; poster asks you to let them know when you’ll come by.
Location: San Jose, CA – West San Jose by Lynbrook High
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly—free items in San Jose tend to go fast, and many are first-come, first-served.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.