San Jose neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week, from baby gear and toys to small appliances and home goods. Take a look and see if something here is just what you need.

Item: 2-quart slow cooker, boxed

Details: Has warm, low, and high heat settings. Listing is marked PENDING PICK UP, but you can still check in case it falls through.

Location: San Tomas West, Campbell, CA (near downtown San Jose area)

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Handheld shower head set

Details: Includes detachable shower head, hose, and connectors. Great for a bathroom refresh.

Location: McKay-Ringwood, San Jose, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Pink and white kids play kitchen

Details: Has stove, oven, and sink. Accessories are not included. Fun for pretend play.

Location: De Voss, San Jose, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Assorted baby boy clothes in a bag

Details: Sizes 6–18 months, mixed pieces.

Location: Dilworth, San Jose, CA – pickup in 95129

Source: nextdoor.com

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Offer: Free repair of Christmas lights

Details: Neighbor offers to fix sections that are out on your existing light strings. This is a repair service only, not a giveaway of lights. Sample repairs shown in photos.

Location: Country Club, San Jose, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Twin XL sheet set with duvet and duvet cover

Condition: Used but decent condition. Photo shows the set on a bed (bed not included).

Location: San Jose, CA (Willow Glen area)

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Boys’ shoes, size 2.5

Condition: Used – Fair

Location: San Jose, CA – pickup in 95129

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

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Item: Large trampoline frame (frame only)

Details: Needs new mat, springs, and net. User must disassemble, though poster can help. Good if you already have parts or want a project.

Location: Miller, San Jose, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Yellow toddler slide with small car

Condition: Used but washes up well. Poster says “need gone asap” and notes it retails for about $150. Great for outdoor play.

Location: Valley View / Reed, San Jose, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Bag of mixed knit socks

Details: Various colors and maybe sizes. Most are used but clean, some maybe new. Poster thinks mostly men’s, but many look unisex.

Location: Mayfair, San Jose, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Cuisinart 2-slice toaster

Condition: About a year old, works very well.

Timing: Poster mentions pickup today (Friday) or tomorrow in the listing; check link for current status.

Location: San Jose, CA (South San Jose)

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Horse-themed stickers

Details: Great for kids, crafts, or decorating notebooks.

Location: Strawberry Park, San Jose, CA – pickup near Moorpark & Lawrence Expy

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Pampers Splashers swim diapers, size 2–3 (for babies 13–24 lbs)

Details: Pack of 8 swim diapers, used – like new (unopened pack). Blue and white package with beach scene.

Location: San Jose, CA – porch pickup near 13th & Taylor

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

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Item: Neck and shoulder massager

Details: Works, has different functions and speeds. Poster says they need space, so it’s free to a new home.

Condition: Used – Good

Location: San Jose, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

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Item: Tape dispenser for large rolls

Details: Works fine; you’ll need to provide your own tape. Porch pickup; poster asks that you let them know when you’re coming.

Location: San Jose, CA – West San Jose by Lynbrook High

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Aluminum walker

Details: Foldable design with extra sliders for the feet. Porch pickup; poster asks you to let them know when you’ll come by.

Location: San Jose, CA – West San Jose by Lynbrook High

Source: trashnothing.com

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If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly—free items in San Jose tend to go fast, and many are first-come, first-served.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.