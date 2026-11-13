San Jose’s transit and delivery scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers and crew. Here are a few solid options if you like being on the move and working with your hands.

Employer: WeDriveU

WeDriveU Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive corporate shuttles on set routes, help riders with questions, and keep up with safety checks and logs. This role stands out for strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, holidays) and on-the-job training with a large, growing transit company.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.60 – $24.60 per hour (plus possible premiums and bonuses)

Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local stores and the distribution center on a set route. Good fit if you like driving, staying organized, and want solid perks like paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Herzog / TransitAmerica Services, Inc.

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Listed as Internship (full 40-hour weeks with overtime possible)

Listed as (full 40-hour weeks with overtime possible) Pay: $37.31 per hour

Hands-on role supporting Caltrain locomotives, railcars, and facilities—cleaning, fueling, shop work, and yard upkeep. Great if you want high hourly pay, don’t mind physical work outdoors in all weather, and are open to nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.