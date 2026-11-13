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🎓 San Jose Education Jobs With Multiple Teaching & Tutoring Roles
San Jose schools and learning centers are busy right now, and a few solid education jobs just opened up. If you like working with kids or teens, these are worth a look.
Infant/Toddler Lead Teacher – Valley Oak Montessori
- Employer: Valley Oak Montessori
- Location: San Jose, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $31.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), employee discount, paid time off, professional development help, tuition reimbursement
Lead a Montessori infant/toddler classroom with a focus on gentle, responsive care and independence. Great fit if you have 12+ ECE units (including Infant/Toddler), love working with little ones, and want strong training and support.
Preschool Teacher – Valley Oak Montessori
- Employer: Valley Oak Montessori
- Location: San Jose, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.22 – $30.38 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), flexible schedule, tuition reimbursement
Teach children ages 2–6 in a warm, Montessori-inspired classroom. Ideal if you have 12+ ECE units, at least a year of preschool experience, and want a hands-on role planning activities and partnering with families.
Part-Time Upper-Level Math Tutor – KnowledgeQuest Learning Center
- Employer: KnowledgeQuest, Inc.
- Location: San Jose, CA (Almaden) – in person at the center
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $27.00 per hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Tutor small groups (up to 3 students/hour) in Algebra 1–2, Geometry, Pre-Calc, and Calculus with no lesson planning required. Great side job if you have a Bachelor’s degree, are strong in high school math, and can work at least two afternoon shifts a week.
If something here feels like a match, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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