San Jose schools and learning centers are busy right now, and a few solid education jobs just opened up. If you like working with kids or teens, these are worth a look.

Employer: Valley Oak Montessori

Valley Oak Montessori Location: San Jose, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $31.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), employee discount, paid time off, professional development help, tuition reimbursement

Lead a Montessori infant/toddler classroom with a focus on gentle, responsive care and independence. Great fit if you have 12+ ECE units (including Infant/Toddler), love working with little ones, and want strong training and support.

Employer: Valley Oak Montessori

Valley Oak Montessori Location: San Jose, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.22 – $30.38 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), flexible schedule, tuition reimbursement

Teach children ages 2–6 in a warm, Montessori-inspired classroom. Ideal if you have 12+ ECE units, at least a year of preschool experience, and want a hands-on role planning activities and partnering with families.

Employer: KnowledgeQuest, Inc.

Location: San Jose, CA (Almaden) – in person at the center

– in person at the center Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00 – $27.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Tutor small groups (up to 3 students/hour) in Algebra 1–2, Geometry, Pre-Calc, and Calculus with no lesson planning required. Great side job if you have a Bachelor’s degree, are strong in high school math, and can work at least two afternoon shifts a week.

If something here feels like a match, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.