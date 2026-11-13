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🍽️ San Jose Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
San Jose’s food scene is busy and hiring, from tech campus kitchens to buzzy new restaurants. If you like fast-paced shifts and taking care of guests, these are worth a look.
Catering Services Manager
- Employer: LifeWorks Restaurant Group (part of Aramark)
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $61,750 – $111,800/year
Lead catering for corporate and special events from planning through cleanup. Great fit if you have 2–5 years in high-volume hospitality and love organizing teams, managing budgets, and creating polished, memorable events.
Strāta Server
- Employer: strata
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time (20–32 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.45/hour + tips (not listed but typical for servers), employee discount, paid sick time
Serve in a creative, fast-paced restaurant with daily trainings and tastings so you can really know the menu. Nights, weekends, and holidays are required, so this is ideal if you want a serious, career-minded server role.
Cook (Full Time) – AMD Campus
- Employer: Epicurean Group / Compass Group USA
- Location: AMD – 2050 Logic Drive, San Jose, CA 95124
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm
- Pay: $24.00 – $27.00/hour, free meals, uniforms & laundering at select locations, full-time benefits
Daytime cook role with no nights or weekends, focused on salad bar and hot food prep for a corporate client. Good if you want steady hours, benefits, and a clean, professional kitchen environment.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; it’s the same job, just a different posting.)
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Raising Cane’s
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time, management
- Pay: Around $24/hour + monthly bonus, bi-weekly pay in CA
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, gym program, pet insurance
Support daily operations, lead shifts, and coach crew in a fast-growing chicken concept. Great next step if you have 1+ year of restaurant or retail management and want strong benefits plus a clear growth path.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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