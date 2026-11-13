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🚧 San Jose construction & trades: multiple roles up to $50/hr
San Jose is busy with building, repairs, and restoration work, so hands-on roles are in demand. Here are a few solid options if you like working with tools and staying active.
Automotive Technician (B Level)
- Employer: Stress Free Auto Care
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $38–$50/hour + weekly bonus up to $600
Do full-service repair work (brakes, suspension, engine systems) with a clear path to grow into an A-level tech. Hourly pay (not flat rate), bonuses, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and paid training.
Lead Technician I (Restoration)
- Employer: Restoration Management Company
- Location: San Jose, CA (2300 Zanker Rd, Suite C)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.51–$28.14/hour (DOE)
Lead small crews on restoration and mitigation jobs from start to finish, handling tools, site work, and paperwork. Offers full-time hours, advancement, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and steady 24/7 emergency work.
Mobile Locksmith Technician – San Jose
- Employer: The Hillman Group
- Location: San Jose, CA (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25/hour + 5% commission on sales
Work out of a company-provided van doing mobile automotive key cutting and programming, usually 9:00 AM–5:00 PM with weekend shifts. Includes paid training, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and room to grow in a tech-focused trade.
Day Laborer
- Employer: smm
- Location: San Jose, CA
- Type: Day/other
- Pay: $20–$35/hour
Short-term physical labor helping with moving equipment, site cleanup, and basic maintenance. Offers flexible schedule, tools provided, on-the-job and paid training, and even relocation help for the right person.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.