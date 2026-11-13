San Jose is busy with building, repairs, and restoration work, so hands-on roles are in demand. Here are a few solid options if you like working with tools and staying active.

Employer: Stress Free Auto Care

Stress Free Auto Care Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38–$50/hour + weekly bonus up to $600

Do full-service repair work (brakes, suspension, engine systems) with a clear path to grow into an A-level tech. Hourly pay (not flat rate), bonuses, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and paid training.

Employer: Restoration Management Company

Restoration Management Company Location: San Jose, CA (2300 Zanker Rd, Suite C)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.51–$28.14/hour (DOE)

Lead small crews on restoration and mitigation jobs from start to finish, handling tools, site work, and paperwork. Offers full-time hours, advancement, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and steady 24/7 emergency work.

Employer: The Hillman Group

The Hillman Group Location: San Jose, CA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour + 5% commission on sales

Work out of a company-provided van doing mobile automotive key cutting and programming, usually 9:00 AM–5:00 PM with weekend shifts. Includes paid training, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and room to grow in a tech-focused trade.

Employer: smm

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Day/other

Pay: $20–$35/hour

Short-term physical labor helping with moving equipment, site cleanup, and basic maintenance. Offers flexible schedule, tools provided, on-the-job and paid training, and even relocation help for the right person.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.