San Jose’s electronics scene is busy, and local manufacturers are hiring for hands-on roles on the production floor. If you like working with tools, machines, and tech, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time (Day shift)

Salary: $41,600 – $43,680/year

Run and monitor automatic and semi-automatic machines on the develop/etch/strip line for printed circuit boards. Good fit if you can stand for long periods, follow detailed instructions, work around chemicals, and are open to overtime and weekends.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $39,520 – $48,880/year

Inspect PCBA products, packaging lines, and incoming materials to make sure everything meets company standards. Ideal if you have 2–4 years inspection experience, IPC-610 certification, can read ECOs and MPIs, use AOI machines and microscopes, and don’t mind some overtime.

Employer: Sanmina

Sanmina Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $56,500/year

Test and troubleshoot electronic products and field returns using scopes, meters, and other lab gear. Great for someone with 2+ years electronic test tech experience who can read schematics, do rework, and work closely with engineers on improving test and assembly processes.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.