Evergreen Library Hosts Free Community Party

San José Public Library’s Evergreen Branch will host a free community party on Saturday, 2026-11-07, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with seven cakes, live performances by Jayendra Kalakendra and Ensamble Folclórico Colibrí, and guest speakers Mayor Matt Mahan, Councilmember Domingo Candelas, Assemblymember Ash Kalra, and City Librarian Jill Bourne. Everyone is welcome to attend. More information: http://sjpl.org/EV20

This content is adapted from materials provided by San Jose Public Library