County wins award for keeping trash out of creeks

The County of Santa Clara Consumer and Environmental Protection Agency and partner agencies in the Santa Clara Valley Urban Runoff Pollution Prevention Program (SCVURPPP) are being honored by the California Stormwater Quality Association for work that keeps the equal of 25 semi-trucks of trash out of local creeks each year. Over the past 15 years, the County installed 357 trash capture devices that treat more than 1,700 acres, County Parks held hundreds of cleanup events including 148 volunteers removing 1,781 pounds of trash and recyclables in the past year, and County Roads and Airports continues to sweep expressways and non-expressway roads twice a month; across the region, SCVURPPP agencies have installed more than 3,500 trash capture devices treating 23,000 acres. The agency also notes that Autumn (A138716) is available for adoption at the Animal Services Center, 12425 Monterey Road, San Martin, CA 95046; more information about watershed work is at watershed.santaclaracounty.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CEPA Consumer and Environmental Protection Agency - County of Santa Clara