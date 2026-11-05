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Local Authority

Lighting upgrades at Arena Green sport courts

7 days ago
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The City of San José is upgrading the lights at the Arena Green Sport Courts. Starting November 9, crews will replace old lights with brighter, energy-saving LED lights to help players and visitors see better at night.

One court will close at a time for about three days while work is done. The order of work is Bike Polo, Futsal, Tennis, then Pickleball. All courts are expected to be open again by November 30, if the weather allows. Visitors are asked to plan ahead and use the courts that stay open during the work.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San José

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