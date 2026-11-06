🤝 San Jose Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

San Jose has some solid community-focused roles open right now, from hands-on shelter work to regional program leadership. If you like helping people and want flexible hours or strong benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Abode Services

Abode Services Location: San Jose, CA (Kirk Emergency Shelter/Veterans program)

(Kirk Emergency Shelter/Veterans program) Salary: $25.00 – $27.00/hour

Type: Part-time / On-call (up to ~16 hours/week)

Help keep an emergency shelter safe, clean, and welcoming for people experiencing homelessness, including veterans. This role is great if you want meaningful work with strong nonprofit benefits and can cover evening/weekend shifts.

Employer: Supervision USA

Supervision USA Location: Hybrid remote – San Jose, CA 95110

Salary: $40.00 – $70.00/hour

Type: Part-time / 4–10 hours per week (Other)

Support safe, court-related visits between kids and non-custodial family members in neutral settings. This is a good fit if you have a background with children/families, can stay calm in tense situations, and want flexible, higher hourly pay.

Employer: Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

Location: Hybrid – San Jose, CA (Curtner Center, 750 Curtner Ave)

Salary: $83,481 – $98,213/year

Type: Full-time, Exempt (40 hours/week)

Lead food distribution programs and partner relationships for one of the nation’s largest food banks. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in nonprofits or community work and want a mix of field time, strategy, and generous benefits (flexible time off, strong health coverage, retirement plan).

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.