🔧 San Jose Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

San Jose is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running well. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now.

Employer: Highgate (Residence Inn San Jose)

Highgate (Residence Inn San Jose) Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (rate not listed)

Keep guest areas spotless at a well-known hotel brand—buff marble floors, shampoo carpets, help with luggage, and support housekeeping. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and sick time for California employees.

Employer: Equinix

Location: San Jose, CA (SV3 Silicon Valley)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $113,000/year

Hands-on role keeping a major data center running—do preventive maintenance, fix mechanical/electrical systems, respond to alarms, and support vendors. Good fit if you have 2–4 years facilities experience, like technical work, and want strong benefits, PTO, and bonus eligibility.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: San Jose, CA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $20.50 – $25.40/hour

Help keep the store, restrooms, seating areas, and parking lot clean and safe. No retail experience needed, and you’ll get store discounts, potential paid time off, and other “Whole Benefits” depending on hours and role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles you can move into next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.