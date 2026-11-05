Ramp and road work near Mine Ct and Wolfe Rd

Crews will work near Mine Court and Wolfe Road over the next two weeks. On Mine Court by the northbound I-280 on-ramp, they will do roadway digging, add temporary drains, and grade the area from Nov. 9–20 to get ready for rainy weather.

In the Parkview Court area, there is no direct work, but neighbors may hear noise or feel vibration from bridge work along Wolfe Road, including daytime pile driving in the I-280 median. On Nov. 7–8, the northbound I-280 off-ramp to Wolfe Road will close from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday. Two left-turn pockets on southbound Wolfe Road to the northbound I-280 loop on-ramp will also close, and traffic on Wolfe Road will shift. Drivers can follow posted signs and use detours via Lawrence Expressway, De Anza Blvd, or by making a U-turn at Valco to reach the northbound I-280 loop on-ramp.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Valley Transportation Authority