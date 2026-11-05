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San Jose
Park volunteer event at Parque de Padre Mateo Sheedy
7 days ago
There will be a volunteer event at a San José park to help keep it clean and welcoming. People are invited to give their time to support local parks.
Volunteers are especially needed at Parque de Padre Mateo Sheedy on Saturday, Nov. 14. Neighbors can sign up and see more volunteer events at sjparksandrec.eventbrite.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San José
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