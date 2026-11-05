Groundwater plan hearing at Valley Water HQ

Valley Water has updated its groundwater management plan to follow state recommendations and keep Santa Clara County’s water supply reliable. The Board of Directors will hold a public hearing on Nov. 10, 2026 at 1 p.m. to review and consider adopting this plan.

The meeting will be in the Valley Water Headquarters Boardroom at 5750 Almaden Expressway in San José. Neighbors can attend in person or join online by Zoom using the link in the notice. The agenda and meeting papers are posted on the Valley Water calendar website, and more details about the updated plan are on the Valley Water news page.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Santa Clara Valley Water District