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San Jose

Tot lot reopening event at Doerr Park

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1pD4_1GoMuVhn00

Neighbors are invited to celebrate the newly renovated tot lot at Doerr Park. PRNS and Vice Mayor Foley will host the event for families and young children to enjoy the refreshed play space.

The event will be at Doerr Park at Potrero Dr and Park Wilshire Dr on Saturday, November 7 at 9:30 a.m. Families can bring children to climb, explore, and play in the updated area.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of San José

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