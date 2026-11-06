🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Jose and Nearby Today

Here are some free items and finds around San Jose and nearby neighborhoods. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Threshold gray rugs, set of three

Condition: From a pet household, need cleaning, rolled up and ready to go

Sizes: Two rugs about 5' x 7', one rug about 8' x 10'

Location: By Pruneyard in Campbell, listed as San Jose, California

Details: You must take all three rugs together. Priority given to fast pickup. Color is gray.

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Found prescription eyeglasses

Description: “Stylish Vogue eyeglasses with clear frames and beige arms.” Found on the sidewalk.

Location: Cree Drive between Tillamuck and Blossom Ave, San Jose, 95123 (West Santa Teresa Foothills)

Details: If these are your glasses, contact the poster through Nextdoor to claim them.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Tuttio Electric Bike with case

Condition: Described as in perfect health and good condition, includes the case

Location: Brigadoon, San Jose, CA

Details: Owner just upgraded to a new model and wants to give this one free to someone who can’t afford one. You need to send a message explaining why you need the bike. First come, first served based on responses sent to the poster’s inbox.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two bottles of antifreeze/coolant (PEAK and Super Tech)

Condition: Each bottle is over 90% full, uncontaminated

Location: Groesbeck Hill Park, San Jose, CA

Details: These coolants are not optimal for the poster’s cars, so they’d rather give them away than drive to hazardous waste. If you take one, please take both.

PEAK: Purchased a couple of years ago (per poster), for older vehicles and light-duty use ; compatible with conventional green coolants .

Purchased a couple of years ago (per poster), for ; compatible with . Super Tech: Also nearly full; see listing for more details on use.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Sunscreen tent with carrying bag

Condition: Includes tent and convenient bag. Tent has a tear in the mesh window and is take as is.

Location: San Tomas West, Campbell, CA

Details: Good for someone who doesn’t mind repairing a mesh tear or using it as-is for shade.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in San Jose tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.