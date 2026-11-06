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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in San Jose and Nearby Today
Here are some free items and finds around San Jose and nearby neighborhoods. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.
Threshold gray rugs – must take all (Campbell)
Item: Threshold gray rugs, set of three
Condition: From a pet household, need cleaning, rolled up and ready to go
Sizes: Two rugs about 5' x 7', one rug about 8' x 10'
Location: By Pruneyard in Campbell, listed as San Jose, California
Details: You must take all three rugs together. Priority given to fast pickup. Color is gray.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
GLASSES lost and found on Cree Drive
Item: Found prescription eyeglasses
Description: “Stylish Vogue eyeglasses with clear frames and beige arms.” Found on the sidewalk.
Location: Cree Drive between Tillamuck and Blossom Ave, San Jose, 95123 (West Santa Teresa Foothills)
Details: If these are your glasses, contact the poster through Nextdoor to claim them.
Source: nextdoor.com
Tuttio Electric Bike – free to someone in need
Item: Tuttio Electric Bike with case
Condition: Described as in perfect health and good condition, includes the case
Location: Brigadoon, San Jose, CA
Details: Owner just upgraded to a new model and wants to give this one free to someone who can’t afford one. You need to send a message explaining why you need the bike. First come, first served based on responses sent to the poster’s inbox.
Source: nextdoor.com
Free PEAK and Super Tech antifreeze
Item: Two bottles of antifreeze/coolant (PEAK and Super Tech)
Condition: Each bottle is over 90% full, uncontaminated
Location: Groesbeck Hill Park, San Jose, CA
Details: These coolants are not optimal for the poster’s cars, so they’d rather give them away than drive to hazardous waste. If you take one, please take both.
- PEAK: Purchased a couple of years ago (per poster), for older vehicles and light-duty use; compatible with conventional green coolants.
- Super Tech: Also nearly full; see listing for more details on use.
Source: nextdoor.com
Sunscreen Tent (as-is, has tear)
Item: Sunscreen tent with carrying bag
Condition: Includes tent and convenient bag. Tent has a tear in the mesh window and is take as is.
Location: San Tomas West, Campbell, CA
Details: Good for someone who doesn’t mind repairing a mesh tear or using it as-is for shade.
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in San Jose tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.